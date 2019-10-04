Trending

The Cadillac Three share video for All The Makin’s Of A Saturday Night

After unveiling the song in August, The Cadillac Three release video for the track which can be heard on ESPN and ABC’s US college football coverage

The Cadillac Three
The Cadillac Three have released a video for their single All The Makin’s Of A Saturday Night.

Guitarist Jaren Johnson, bassist Kelby Ray and drummer Neil Mason unveiled the track in August, with the song heard every weekend on ESPN and ABC’s coverage of the US college football season, which kicked off a few weeks ago.

Mason said: “We’re all big college football fans, and being from the south, have a special affinity for those in the SEC so it’s pretty badass that a song we wrote is going to amp up excitement for fans each Saturday night, whether they’re rocking out with us or if we’re the playlist for their weekend.”

All The Makin’s Of A Saturday Night follows Crackin’ Cold Ones With The Boys which The Cadillac Three debuted in April this year.

The Cadillac Three will continue their Country Fuzz tour next week, with the trio previously reporting that they’ll continue writing new music while out on the road.

Johnson said: “We spend a lot of time from tour bus to stage with each other so we’re constantly creating. Hell, we even recorded our last album Legacy on the bus.

“Our life happens on the road whether it’s family or a rowdy crew, memories and music are made.”

