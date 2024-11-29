The Anchoress announces headline show at London's EartH venue for April

By
( )
published

The Anchoress has signed a new record deal with the Scottish label Last Night From Glasgow and will release her new album in the Autumn

The Anchoress
(Image credit: Sean Adams)

The Anchoress has announced d that she has signed a new record deal with the Scottish label Last Night From Glasgow (see what they did there, ABBA fans?) and plans to release her third studio album in the Autumn.

At the same time The Anchoress has also announced that she will play London's EartH venue in Hackney (home of Portals Festival) on April 26 at which she will premiere music from her as-yet-unreleased album, which represents the final piece of a trilogy of releases with 2016's Confessions Of A Romance Novelist and 2021's The Art Of Losing. Tickets are on sale now, see the link below.

“I’ve been lucky enough to find my lovely new label home in the form of Last Night From Glasgow - a ‘not for profit label’ with an ethical framework at the very heart of what they do, and a passion for vinyl that surpasses even my own," says The Anchoress - Catherine Anne Davis. "It was important to me that the people I would be working with for the next chapter of The Anchoress put ethics at the very centre of how they operated.”

"We were sick and tired of everything when we founded Last Night From Glasgow," says managing director Ian Smith. "The industry was, and remains upside down. Money flowing away from the very people who matter the most - the songwriters and performers. 360 deals, rights control and streaming have continued to squeeze viability and thus squeeze creativity. LNFG has built a community that understands the importance of patronage and as such we are able to provide significant logistical and financial support to artists. We are thrilled beyond words that The Anchoress has chosen LNFG as her home and we hope it remains so for a very long time.”

The Anchoress joins Charlotte Hatherley, Peter Capaldi, The Skids, The audience and more on her new label.

Get tickets.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.