The Anchoress announces headline show at London's EartH venue for April

The Anchoress has announced d that she has signed a new record deal with the Scottish label Last Night From Glasgow (see what they did there, ABBA fans?) and plans to release her third studio album in the Autumn.

At the same time The Anchoress has also announced that she will play London's EartH venue in Hackney (home of Portals Festival) on April 26 at which she will premiere music from her as-yet-unreleased album, which represents the final piece of a trilogy of releases with 2016's Confessions Of A Romance Novelist and 2021's The Art Of Losing. Tickets are on sale now, see the link below.

“I’ve been lucky enough to find my lovely new label home in the form of Last Night From Glasgow - a ‘not for profit label’ with an ethical framework at the very heart of what they do, and a passion for vinyl that surpasses even my own," says The Anchoress - Catherine Anne Davis. "It was important to me that the people I would be working with for the next chapter of The Anchoress put ethics at the very centre of how they operated.”

"We were sick and tired of everything when we founded Last Night From Glasgow," says managing director Ian Smith. "The industry was, and remains upside down. Money flowing away from the very people who matter the most - the songwriters and performers. 360 deals, rights control and streaming have continued to squeeze viability and thus squeeze creativity. LNFG has built a community that understands the importance of patronage and as such we are able to provide significant logistical and financial support to artists. We are thrilled beyond words that The Anchoress has chosen LNFG as her home and we hope it remains so for a very long time.”

The Anchoress joins Charlotte Hatherley, Peter Capaldi, The Skids, The audience and more on her new label.

