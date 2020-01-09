The Amity Affliction detail new album and launch video for Soak Me In Bleach

The Amity Affliction have announced they'll release their new studio album next month.

The follow-up to 2018's Misery is titled Everyone Loves You… Once You Leave Them and it'll launch through Pure Noise Records on February 21.

To mark the news, the Australian outfit have shared a video for their new single Soak Me In Bleach, which is said to bring together "air-tight riffs, a thick groove, and a powerhouse melody." It's the second track taken from the new record, with All My Friends Are Dead arriving last year.

The Amity Affliction say in a statement: "This album is a result of our re-found love for heavy music. We wanted to make a heavier album to back up our most recent releases to let our fans know that we understand what the majority want to hear from us.

"We have experimented creatively over the years and are now able to apply what we’ve learnt to what we consider the perfect blend of Amity new and old."

Vocalist Joel Birch, bassist Ahren Stringer, guitarist Dan Brown and drummer Jon Longobardi have just kicked off their tour of Australia and will return to the UK and Europe with Beartooth from mid-February.

The Amity Affliction: Everyone Loves You Once You Leave Them

1. Coffin

2. All My Friends Are Dead

3. Soak Me In Bleach

4. All I Do Is Sink

5. Baltimore Rain

6. Aloneliness

7. Forever

8. Just Like Me

9. Born To Lose

10. Fever Dream

11. Catatonia