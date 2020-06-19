That Joe Payne launches lyric video for By Name. By Nature.

That Joe Payne has released a lyric video for By Name. By Nature. exclusively with Prog.

It’s the title track from his debut solo album which is set to arrive on August 7. It’ll be Payne’s first full-length release since leaving The Enid in 2016.

The video was created by Zak Müller’s StudFace Productions and is said to give “a taste of the album’s eclectic style.”

Payne tells Prog: “This song combines the epic elements of sci-fi and Bond-like opening credits with the sleaze and glitz of a Vegas backstreet. So, we really wanted to illustrate that with this lyric video. StudFace have nailed it!”

The video launch comes as Payne was due to be wrapping up his By Name. By Nature. UK tour with special guest Amy Birks. However, some dates of the tour had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the new dates now scheduled to take place later this year. A new Glasgow show for 2021 will be announced in due course.

Payne says: “I’d say the new video really sets an expectation for my audio-visual concerts, and although we’ve had to put a pin in these ambitious shows for the short-term, I can’t wait to resume these flashy performances in the near future.”

By Name. By Nature. is now available to pre-order through Joe’s website, while a signed CD version of the album – which contains bonus tracks – is also available.

Concert tickets can also be purchased on the site, while Payne also has a Patreon page where fans will be able to live-stream the shows if they are unable to make it to any of the performances.

(Image credit: That Joe Payne)

That Joe Payne: By Name. By Nature.

1. The Thing About Me Is

2. By Name. By Nature.

3. Nice Boy

4. In My Head

5. What Is The World Coming To

6. Love (Not the Same) - feat. Ms Amy Birks

7. I Need A Change

8. End Of The Tunnel

9. Music For A While - Bonus Track (CD only)

10. Moonlit Love - Bonus Track (CD only)

That Joe Payne rescheduled UK 2020 dates

Aug 28: Bury The Met

Oct 23: Birmingham Crescent Theatre

Nov 15: Southampton Hanger Farm Arts Centre, Totton (Matinee)