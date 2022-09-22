Teramaze release video for For The Thrill, the third single from Flight Of The Wounded

Prolific Australian prog metal quartet Teramaze have announced that they will release a new album, Flight Of The Wounded, through their Wells Music label on October 6.

Flight Of The Wounded will be the fourth full-length album the prolific Melbourne band have released since 2020 - three of them coming in a twelve month period. They released I Wonder in 2020 and both Sorella Minore and And The Beauty They Perceive last year.

“This song came together super fast," explains Teramaze mainman Dean Wells. "We were throwing some riffs, keys and grooves back and forth as we usually do, and things just happened to click. After we’d finished demoing it, me and the guys knew it would be one of the main singles for the next album… it just felt super fun and catchy.

"Without giving too much away, I wanted to write a song about standing you ground and backing your convictions, even if it makes you the scapegoat or a loner. “Stick to your guns”, without being too cheesy. As a band we like to write music from a place of hope, healing and self belief."

Teramaze have previously released a video for Gold.

Flight Of The Wounded is available for pre-order in various bundles.

Pre-order Flight Of The Wounded.