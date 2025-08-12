Thrash legends Anthrax join 2026's stacked 70000Tons Of Metal cruise bill, as the on-sale date for tickets for next year's voyage is revealed
NYC thrash icons Anthrax join Soilwork, Amorphis, Insomnium, Kamelot, Gama Bomb, Vio-Lence and more on the 2026 70000Tons Of Metal line-up
Anthrax have been announced as the latest band to sign up for 2026's heavyweight 70000Tons Of Metal cruise.
And the team behind the none-more-metal seafaring excursion have revealed that tickets for next year's voyage will go on sale next week, on August 19, at 12:00 PM EDT / 18:00 CET, here.
A total of 60 metal bands will entertain 3,000 metal fans on the 2026 cruise aboard the Royal Caribbean's luxury cruise ship Freedom of the Seas, which will sail from Miami, Florida to Nassau in the Bahamas and back from January 29 through February 2.
Thirty-eight bands have already been confirmed for the oceanic spectacular, including Soilwork, Amorphis, Insomnium, Kamelot, Gama Bomb, Vio-Lence, Skyclad, Firewind, Dark Tranquility and more.
The full list of artists confirmed so far is:
Amorphis
Anthrax
Beast In Black
Dark Tranquility
Dødheimsgard
Dust Bolt
Eluveitie
Ereb Altor
Firewind
Gama Bomb
Groza
Haggard
Harakiri For The Sky
Heathen
Hiraes
Hirax
Hour of Penance
Illdisposed
In Mourning
Insomnium
Kamelot
Orden Ogan
Persefone
Rhapsody f Fire
Satan
Saturnus
Seven Spires
Skeletal Remains
Skyclad
Soen
Soilwork
Suidakra
TÝR
Vader
Vio-Lence
Wind Rose
Wolf
Xandria
The 70000Tons Of Metal cruise offers round-the-clock entertainment, artist-hosted activities and events, exclusive meet-and-greets, and the unique opportunity for fans to mingle with their metal heroes in a completely immersive environment.
Fans are encouraged to book early to secure their place on this epic nautical voyage.
A post shared by 70000TONS® (@70000tons)
A photo posted by on
All 60 bands on board play twice – and there are four concert locations on board: the Royal Theater, the Star Lounge, Studio B and the Pool Deck Stage: The World’s Biggest Open Air Stage Structure to Ever Sail the Open Seas.
This immense stage is accompanied by bars, pools, and even hot tubs that are integrated into the stage itself, allowing guests to indulge in the unique experience of watching their favorite Metal bands while soaking in a hot tub.
The vacation offers 3000 metalheads the opportunity to mingle side-by-side with all of the bands on board. With no VIP areas, everyone has a backstage pass.
Not only do guests have unrestricted festival access to 120+ live performances, every ticket also includes meet & greets with each band, intimate masterclasses with select musicians, world live premieres and exclusive listening sessions of unreleased material. Guests also have full access to the Jamming in International Waters All Star Jam, featuring a host of musical virtuosos performing classic Metal songs together on stage.
Sailors also have the special opportunity to explore a Caribbean dream destination with their favourite band members on an “Artist Escorted Shore Excursion”.
Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.