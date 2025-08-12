Thrash legends Anthrax join 2026's stacked 70000Tons Of Metal cruise bill, as the on-sale date for tickets for next year's voyage is revealed

Anthrax have been announced as the latest band to sign up for 2026's heavyweight 70000Tons Of Metal cruise.



And the team behind the none-more-metal seafaring excursion have revealed that tickets for next year's voyage will go on sale next week, on August 19, at 12:00 PM EDT / 18:00 CET, here.

A total of 60 metal bands will entertain 3,000 metal fans on the 2026 cruise aboard the Royal Caribbean's luxury cruise ship Freedom of the Seas, which will sail from Miami, Florida to Nassau in the Bahamas and back from January 29 through February 2.



Thirty-eight bands have already been confirmed for the oceanic spectacular, including Soilwork, Amorphis, Insomnium, Kamelot, Gama Bomb, Vio-Lence, Skyclad, Firewind, Dark Tranquility and more.

The full list of artists confirmed so far is:



Amorphis

Anthrax

Beast In Black

Dark Tranquility

Dødheimsgard

Dust Bolt

Eluveitie

Ereb Altor

Firewind

Gama Bomb

Groza

Haggard

Harakiri For The Sky

Heathen

Hiraes

Hirax

Hour of Penance

Illdisposed

In Mourning

Insomnium

Kamelot

Orden Ogan

Persefone

Rhapsody f Fire

Satan

Saturnus

Seven Spires

Skeletal Remains

Skyclad

Soen

Soilwork

Suidakra

TÝR

Vader

Vio-Lence

Wind Rose

Wolf

Xandria



The 70000Tons Of Metal cruise offers round-the-clock entertainment, artist-hosted activities and events, exclusive meet-and-greets, and the unique opportunity for fans to mingle with their metal heroes in a completely immersive environment.



Fans are encouraged to book early to secure their place on this epic nautical voyage.

All 60 bands on board play twice – and there are four concert locations on board: the Royal Theater, the Star Lounge, Studio B and the Pool Deck Stage: The World’s Biggest Open Air Stage Structure to Ever Sail the Open Seas.



This immense stage is accompanied by bars, pools, and even hot tubs that are integrated into the stage itself, allowing guests to indulge in the unique experience of watching their favorite Metal bands while soaking in a hot tub.



The vacation offers 3000 metalheads the opportunity to mingle side-by-side with all of the bands on board. With no VIP areas, everyone has a backstage pass.



Not only do guests have unrestricted festival access to 120+ live performances, every ticket also includes meet & greets with each band, intimate masterclasses with select musicians, world live premieres and exclusive listening sessions of unreleased material. Guests also have full access to the Jamming in International Waters All Star Jam, featuring a host of musical virtuosos performing classic Metal songs together on stage.



Sailors also have the special opportunity to explore a Caribbean dream destination with their favourite band members on an “Artist Escorted Shore Excursion”.

