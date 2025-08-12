"I was like, This is heaven." Hayley Williams reveals the first song she ever wrote with Paramore, and the first song that made her cry as an emo teenager
Paramore's Hayley Williams shares a couple of landmark musical memories
Paramore's Hayley Williams has shared a couple of her formative musical memories, revealing the first song that she ever wrote with the Tennessee pop-punk band, and the first song that ever made her cry.
In a new 'Music History' interview with Vulture, 36-year-old Williams says that the first song she wrote with Paramore guitarist Josh Farro and their bandmates was Conspiracy, which emerged as track eight on the Franklin band's Fueled By Ramen debut album, 2005's All We Know Is Falling.
"The first song I wrote by myself was At Night," she reveals. "I’m sure it was just the most dramatic thing you can imagine. But the first song I ever wrote with the Paramore guys was Conspiracy. I came to band practice with them and we did not know there was going to be a song at the end of the day.
"I had a poem that I brought written on a sheet of paper and they had music and it was sick. It sounded like Thursday’s Standing on the Edge of Summer, or Understanding in a Car Crash. I was like, This is heaven. And we left that day with our first song."
Admitting that she was an "emo" teenager, in the same interview Williams also reveals the first song that made her cry.
"I have a distinct memory of staring out the window of my mom’s car and Semisonic’s Closing Time was playing," she says. "I felt really like it just got to me. Still could. End of a school day, I can still remember the street we were on in Meridian, coming home from school and just being like, I don’t want my mom to see me crying. And I don’t think that was even because it was Closing Time. I was trying to be tough. That song just will do it to you."
Williams recently released 17 new songs on streaming services. The songs were originally surprise-released as an album, Ego, available only to those making an online purchase from her hair dye company, Good Dye Young.
Paul Brannigan
