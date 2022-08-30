Prolific Aussies Teramaze release video for brand new single Gold

Australian prog metal quartet Teramaze have shared a video for their brand new single Gold, which you can watch below.

The single is taken from the band's upcoming album Flight Of The Wounded which will be released through their Wells Music label on October 6. It will be the prolific Melbourne band's fourth album since 2020.

“The song Gold was the first piece of music we wrote from our latest album Flight of The Wounded," explains. We actually wrote it shortly after releasing our seventh album I Wonder, back in 2020.

The whole I Wonder album dealt with very heavy subject matter, as the world was in chaos and everyone was having to face their own personal demons. I wanted to write something that was positive and hopeful. Gold came together very quickly around late 2020… unfortunately it never seemed to fit on any of the other two albums we released in 2021. It really pissed off our drummer Nick cause he loved that song ha ha!

"Lucky for us, we write a ton of music and had enough material by mid 2022 to release another album that Gold happens to fit perfectly on. As usual, fans can expect cool riffs, solos, epic orchestration and vocal hooks that get stuck in your ear. It’s one of my favourite tracks we’ve ever written as a band and I cannot wait to perform this one live!"

Flight Of The Wounded is available for pre-order in various bundles.

Pre-order Flight Of The Wounded.

