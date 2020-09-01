Teramaze release video for new song A Deep State Of Awake

Australian prog metallers Teramaze have released a video for brand new singer A Deep State Of Awake. It's the first new music from their upcoming new album I Wonder, which will be released through Wells Records on October 9.

“‘I Wonder is an album I’ve personally wanted to write for a very long time," says Teranaze guitariost and vocalist Dean Wells. "Having Andrew, Chris and Nick in this chapter of Teramaze was the perfect formula to do so. I believe we achieved everything we set out to within this body of music. It’s the most emotional and honest I have been as a songwriter in my life and it’s been a great challenge. I’ve truly enjoyed the process of writing, singing and recording lead vocals as well. If you are a true Teramaze fan, then you are going to love this album!”

A Deep State Of Awake features a guest vocal performance from Jason Wisdom of US Christian metallers Death Therapy.

Pre-order I Wonder.

(Image credit: Wells Music)

Teramaze: I Wonder

1. Ocean Floor

2. Only Daylight

3. Lake 401

4. A Deep State Of Awake

5. Here To Watch You

6. Sleeping Man

7. Idle Hands/The Devil’s Workshop

8. RUN

9. This Is Not A Drill

10. I Wonder