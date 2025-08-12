Aerosmith guitarists Joe Perry and Brad Whitford have become the latest musicians to appear on YouTuber Rick Beato's ongoing series In The Room.

Over the course of a conversation that lasts over an hour and a half, Perry and Whitford discuss Aerosmith's long recording career and what Beato refers to as "the riffs, tones, and chemistry" of their 55-year partnership.

The pair also recall the problems Aerosmith had in being accepted in New York City, long after centres like Detroit had embraced them. One particular show, at the Schaefer Music Festival in 1974, is remembered vividly.

Brad Whitford: "We played once with Rory Gallagher in Central Park."

Joe Perry: "I don't wanna hear about that."

Whitford: "It was before we were accepted in New York at all. Rory Gallagher probably had one of the most stunning shows of his entire career."

Perry: "He kicked our ass. We headlined. He went on first, and he kicked our ass."

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Whitford: "He went off stage. They made him come out for an encore. He did this encore. Went off. They made him come out again. Another encore. They wouldn't stop. He came out for three encores. Oh my god.

"And then we got on the stage, and I just remember watching people walk away before we even started playing. It was like the show's over, and who are these guys? They didn't care. I swear, it had to be one of his best concerts."

Perry: "If you listen to his records now, which I do, you can see why he was a live guy, man."

Other acts to have appeared on Beato's In The Room series include The Doors' Robby Krieger and John Densmore, Pearl Jam's Mike McCready and Jeff Ament, Joe Satriani and Steve Vai, John Petrucci, Devin Townsend and Krist Novolselic.