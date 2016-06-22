Tarja Turunen teases Innocence video

Tarja Turunen has shared a preview for her Innocence video.
The former Nightwish singer issued the clip for the song taken from her upcoming album, The Shadow Self, which will launch on August 4. The full video will also be released on June 24.
Meanwhile, Tarja tells Metal Hammer that she “cried for two weeks” after being fired from Nightwish.
But she adds: “It had to end the way it did so I can now be happier than ever, doing my own music for my own public. It was tough to overcome, but the things that don’t kill you make you stronger. I believe in that.”
The full interview can be read in issue 285 of Metal Hammer magazine, which is out now and also available via TeamRock+.
Earlier this month, Tarja shared a track-by-track video series which breaks down her latest album, The Brightest Void – which was written as a prequel to The Shadow Self.
Tarja Turunen The Shadow Self tracklist
- Innocence
- Demons In You
- No Bitter End
- Love To Hate
- Supremacy
- The Living End
- Diva
- Eagle Eye
- Undertaker
- Calling From The Wild
- Too Many
Tarja tour dates 2016
Jul 16: Kostryn Nad Odra Woodstock Festival, Poland
Jul 25: Taipei Att Showbox, Taiwan
Jul 28: Shinjuku Reny, Japan
Jul 16: Przystanek Woodstock Festival, Poland
Jul 17: Zlin Masters Of Rock Cafe, Czech Republic
Jul 21: Nordholz Deichbrand, Germany
Aug 07: Saint Maurice De Gourdans Sylak Open Air, France
Oct 08: Hamburg Docks, Germany
Oct 10: Berlin Huxleys Neue Welt, Germany
Oct 11: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany