Tarja Turunen teases Innocence video

Tarja Turunen has shared a preview for her Innocence video.

The former Nightwish singer issued the clip for the song taken from her upcoming album, The Shadow Self, which will launch on August 4. The full video will also be released on June 24.

Meanwhile, Tarja tells Metal Hammer that she “cried for two weeks” after being fired from Nightwish.

But she adds: “It had to end the way it did so I can now be happier than ever, doing my own music for my own public. It was tough to overcome, but the things that don’t kill you make you stronger. I believe in that.”

The full interview can be read in issue 285 of Metal Hammer magazine, which is out now and also available via TeamRock+.

Earlier this month, Tarja shared a track-by-track video series which breaks down her latest album, The Brightest Void – which was written as a prequel to The Shadow Self.

Tarja Turunen The Shadow Self tracklist

Innocence Demons In You No Bitter End Love To Hate Supremacy The Living End Diva Eagle Eye Undertaker Calling From The Wild Too Many

Jul 16: Kostryn Nad Odra Woodstock Festival, Poland

Jul 25: Taipei Att Showbox, Taiwan

Jul 28: Shinjuku Reny, Japan

Jul 16: Przystanek Woodstock Festival, Poland

Jul 17: Zlin Masters Of Rock Cafe, Czech Republic

Jul 21: Nordholz Deichbrand, Germany

Aug 07: Saint Maurice De Gourdans Sylak Open Air, France

Oct 08: Hamburg Docks, Germany

Oct 10: Berlin Huxleys Neue Welt, Germany

Oct 11: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Tarja Turunen announces classical debut