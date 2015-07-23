Tarja Turunen announces classical debut

Former Nightwish singer Tarja Turunen will release her debut classical solo album titled Ave Maria – En Plein Air on September 11.

Her last studio release was 2013’s Colours In The Dark, while the Finnish vocalist issued the live album Luna Park Ride last month.

Now she’s turned her attention to Ave Maria – a prayer that has been set to music in over 4000 songs.

A statement reads: “Tarja Turunen breathes life into some of the most loved and rare songs of Paolo Tosti, David Popper, Astor Piazzolla, and of course Johann Sebastian Bach/Charles Gounod, among others.”

The album was recorded at the Lakeuden Risti Church in Seinajoki, Finland and features organ, cello and harp, while the record closes with Turunen’s own take on the traditional prayer.

It’ll be released on Limited Super Audio CD, vinyl and digitally via earMUSIC.

In addition, Turunen will perform the album on the 10-date Ave Maria Christmas Tour, which starts in the Czech Republic on December 4.

Ave Maria – En Plein Air tracklist

Paolo Tosti 2. Axel von Kothen 3. David Popper 4. Camille Saint-Saens 5. Astor Piazzolla 6. J.S. Bach / Charles Gounod 7. Pietro Mascagni 8. Ferenc Farkas 9. Giulio Caccini 10. Michael Hoppe 11. Charles-Marie Widor 12. Tarja Turunen

Ave Maria Christmas Tour

Dec 04: Olomouc Kostel Panny Marie Snezne, Czech Republic

Dec 10: Berlin Passionskirche, Germany

Dec 11: Bochum Christuskirche, Germany

Dec 12: Bielefeld Altstadter Nikolaikirche, Germany

Dec 14: Magdeburg Johanniskirche, Germany

Dec 15: Mainz Frankfurter Hof, Germany

Dec 16: Zurich Theater Spirgarten, Switzerland

Dec 21:Tampere Kalevan Kirkko, Finland

Dec 22: Helsinki Kallion Kirkko, Finland

Dec 27: Moscow The Great Hall of Moscow State Conservatory, Russia