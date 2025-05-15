Nightwish offshoot Auri to return with third album III - Candles And Beginnings in August

Auri, the prog/folk Nightwish offshoot featuring Troy Donockley, Tuomas Holopainen and Holopainen’s wife Johanna Kurkela, will return with their third album III - Candles And Beginnings through Nuclear Blast on August 15.

The trio have also shared a video for the first single to be taken from the upcoming album, Shieldmaiden.

"Our new album Auri lll is waiting to be released, and one of its songs, Shieldmaiden, has already escaped," laughs multi-instrumentalist Donockley. "It’s a mysterious song, obscured by its own slow rising power. Auri thrives on mystery and ambiguity so all is well…"

At the same time, the band have announced their first ever tour - something of a relief to many Nightwish fans following the band's decision to take a break from touring following the release of Yesterwynde last year. The band will perform throughout Europe during August, September and October, including dates in London, Manchester and Edinburgh. You can see the full list of dates below.

III - Candles And Beginnings will be available as 2 LP gold, 16-page booklet, 2 LP green/white/dark green splatter, 16-page booklet, a limited edition CD earbook with 36-page booklet and a CD Jjewelcase with 20-page booklet.

Pre-order III - Candles And Beginnings.

AURI - Shieldmaiden (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: Nuclear Blast)

Aug 13: FIN Kitee, Kiteesali

Aug 14: FIN Kitee, Kiteesali

Aug 16: FIN Tampere, Tampere-talo

Aug 20: FIN Oulu, Madetojan Sali

Aug 22: FIN Vaasa, Ritz

Aug 23: FIN Helsinki, Helsinki Festival / Huvilateltta (+ Eye Of Melian)

Sep 12: UK Manchester, RNCM Theatre

Sep 13: UK Edinburgh, Queen's Hall

Sep 15: UK London, Union Chapel

Sep 16: BEL Gent, Theaterzaal Vooruit

Sep 17: FRA Paris, La Cigale (+ Eye Of Melian)

Sep 18: NED Utrecht, Tivoli Vredenburg (+ Eye Of Melian)

Sep 20: SWI Zürich, Volkshaus

Sep 21: GER Stuttgart, Liederhalle

Sep 22: GER Cologne, Theater am Tanzbrunnen (+ Eye Of Melian)

Sep 23: GER Essen, Lichtburg

Sep 25: GER Mannheim, Capitol

Sep 26: GER Munich, St. Matthäuskirche

Sep 27: AUT Vienna, Simm City

Sep 29: HUN Budapest, MOM Kult

Sep 30: CZE Prague, Hybernia

Oct 1: GER Berlin, Passionskirche

Oct 2: GER Leipzig, Kupfersaal

Oct 4: POL Warsaw, Palladium

Oct 6: GER Hamburg, Laeiszhalle

Oct 7: DEN Copenhagen, Amager Bio

Oct 8: SWE Stockholm, Nya Cirkus

Oct 9: NOR Oslo, Sentrum Scene

Oct 10: NOR Bergen, Grieghallen

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Get tickets.