Tarja Turunen releases track-by-track video series for The Brightest Void

Tarja Turunen has unveiled a track-by-track breakdown series for her latest album The Brightest Void.

The former Nightwish singer has released the promo for the ‘prequel’ album to her upcoming release The Shadow Self, which is due out on August 5. It can be pre-ordered via her official website.

In one clip she talks about working with her friend Michael Monroe, former vocalist of Hanoi Rocks, on track Your Heaven And Your Hell.

Tarja says: “He was very up for it – if he loves something he just goes for it. It was incredible, because we talked about the idea of the lyrics and the theme of the song together, and he appeared the next morning with the full lyrics done like, ‘Hey, I wrote the lyrics.’

“It was fantastic. He is a super-fast and intelligent person, and I really liked how heavy it turned out to be. Hopefully, I can perform the song with him one day. We can figure it out.”

Tarja has a number of headline shows and festival appearances scheduled over the coming months.

Tarja Turunen The Shadow Self tracklist

Innocence Demons In You No Bitter End Love To Hate Supremacy The Living End Diva Eagle Eye Undertaker Calling From The Wild Too Many

Jun 19: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jul 16: Kostryn Nad Odra Woodstock Festival, Poland

Jul 25: Taipei Att Showbox, Taiwan

Jul 28: Shinjuku Reny, Japan

Jul 16: Przystanek Woodstock Festival, Poland

Jul 17: Zlin Masters Of Rock Cafe, Czech Republic

Jul 21: Nordholz Deichbrand, Germany

Aug 07: Saint Maurice De Gourdans Sylak Open Air, France

Oct 08: Hamburg Docks, Germany

Oct 10: Berlin Huxleys Neue Welt, Germany

Oct 11: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

