Voivod announce European tour with Entombed AD

Voivod have announced a European tour with Entombed AD.

The Canadian prog heroes will play 27 European shows in October and November, kicking off on October 26 in Germany. They are in addition to Voivod’s previously announced European tour dates.

Drummer Michel ‘Away’ Langevin says: “Touring, recording, touring…we love it and we are thrilled to go back to Europe, this time with our friends in metal, Entombed AD.“

The tour is in support of Voivod’s Post Society EP, released earlier this year. They are working on a new album, expected for release in 2017.

Voivod, Entombed AD European tour 2016

Oct 26: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany

Oct 27: Berlin White Trash Ballroom, Germany

Oct 28: Wroclaw Alibi Club, Poland

Oct 29: Warsaw Progesja, Poland

Oct 30: Prague Nova Chmelnice, Czech Republic

Oct 31: Vienna Arena, Austria

Nov 01: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary

Nov 02: Ljubljana Orto Bar, Slovenia

Nov 03: Borgo Priolo Dagda Club, Italy

Nov 04: Munich Backstage, Germany

Nov 06: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands

Nov 08: Madrid Chango, Spain

Nov 09: Barcelona Bikini, Spain

Nov 10: Albi Athanor, France

Nov 12: Paris Petit Bain, France

Nov 13: Bristol Fleece, UK

Nov 15: Dublin Voodoo Lounge, Ireland

Nov 16: Glasgow Classic Grand, UK

Nov 17: London Underworld, UK

Nov 19: Nijmegen Doornroosje, Netherlands

Nov 20: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Nov 22: Aarhus Voxhall, Denmark

Nov 23: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Nov 24: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Nov 25: Stuttgart Club Cann, Germany

Nov 26: Kassel K19, Germany

Nov 27: Bremen Aladin, Germany

Jun 21: London Call The Office, ON

Jun 25: Montebello Amnesia Rockfest, QB

Aug 08: Oslo Oya Festival After Party, Norway

Aug 10: Copenhagen Beta, Denmark

Aug 11: Berlin Hellfire Fest, Germany

Aug 12: Josefov Brutal Assault Festival, Czech Republic

Aug 13: Leeuwarden Into The Grave, Netherlands

Aug 15: Warsaw Hydrozagadka, Poland

Aug 17: Osnabruck Bastard Club, Germany

Aug 18: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Aug 19: Cagliari Cueva Rock, Italy

Aug 20: Cervia Rock Planet, Italy

Aug 21: La Spezia Spazio Boss, Italy

Aug 23: Zurich Werk 21, Switzerland

Aug 24: Essen Turock, Germany