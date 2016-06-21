Voivod announce European tour with Entombed AD

Voivod have announced a European tour with Entombed AD.
The Canadian prog heroes will play 27 European shows in October and November, kicking off on October 26 in Germany. They are in addition to Voivod’s previously announced European tour dates.
Drummer Michel ‘Away’ Langevin says: “Touring, recording, touring…we love it and we are thrilled to go back to Europe, this time with our friends in metal, Entombed AD.“
The tour is in support of Voivod’s Post Society EP, released earlier this year. They are working on a new album, expected for release in 2017.
Voivod, Entombed AD European tour 2016
Oct 26: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany
Oct 27: Berlin White Trash Ballroom, Germany
Oct 28: Wroclaw Alibi Club, Poland
Oct 29: Warsaw Progesja, Poland
Oct 30: Prague Nova Chmelnice, Czech Republic
Oct 31: Vienna Arena, Austria
Nov 01: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary
Nov 02: Ljubljana Orto Bar, Slovenia
Nov 03: Borgo Priolo Dagda Club, Italy
Nov 04: Munich Backstage, Germany
Nov 06: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands
Nov 08: Madrid Chango, Spain
Nov 09: Barcelona Bikini, Spain
Nov 10: Albi Athanor, France
Nov 12: Paris Petit Bain, France
Nov 13: Bristol Fleece, UK
Nov 15: Dublin Voodoo Lounge, Ireland
Nov 16: Glasgow Classic Grand, UK
Nov 17: London Underworld, UK
Nov 19: Nijmegen Doornroosje, Netherlands
Nov 20: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Nov 22: Aarhus Voxhall, Denmark
Nov 23: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark
Nov 24: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany
Nov 25: Stuttgart Club Cann, Germany
Nov 26: Kassel K19, Germany
Nov 27: Bremen Aladin, Germany
Voivod previously announced tour dates 2016
Jun 21: London Call The Office, ON
Jun 25: Montebello Amnesia Rockfest, QB
Aug 08: Oslo Oya Festival After Party, Norway
Aug 10: Copenhagen Beta, Denmark
Aug 11: Berlin Hellfire Fest, Germany
Aug 12: Josefov Brutal Assault Festival, Czech Republic
Aug 13: Leeuwarden Into The Grave, Netherlands
Aug 15: Warsaw Hydrozagadka, Poland
Aug 17: Osnabruck Bastard Club, Germany
Aug 18: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
Aug 19: Cagliari Cueva Rock, Italy
Aug 20: Cervia Rock Planet, Italy
Aug 21: La Spezia Spazio Boss, Italy
Aug 23: Zurich Werk 21, Switzerland
Aug 24: Essen Turock, Germany