Tarja reveals Shadow Self prequel album

Tarja Turunen has revealed details of a prequel album to be launched ahead of her solo title The Shadow Self.

It’s due on August 5 – but The Brightest Void, a nine-track work, will arrive on June 3, complete with guest appearances from singer Michael Monroe, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, and a new mix of Paradise (What About Us), her Within Temptation collaboration from 2013.

Tarja says: “Surprise, surprise! During the process of recording The Shadow Self, I realised that there were so many tracks, too many too dear to me, for just one album. So I decided to keep nothing for myself and to share all my favourite new songs with you.

“The Brightest Void gives more than a first taste of The Shadow Self. I hope the release of the prequel sweetens the wait until August and that you will like the songs as much as I do. I will present songs from both albums at summer festivals and in my headline tour later this year.”

She adds: “Keep your eyes open – there might be further surprises down the road.”

Both albums are available for pre-order now.

Tarja: The Brightest Void tracklist

No Bitter End (Video Clip Version)

Your Heaven And Your Hell – with Michael Monroe

Eagle Eye – with Chad Smith

An Empty Dream

Witch Hunt

Shameless

House of Wax

Goldfinger

Paradise (What About Us) – new mix

Jun 04: London Rock On Green Festival, UK

Jun 11: Kouvola Vaakuna Piknik, Finland

Jun 19: Hellfest, France

Jul 16: Kostryn Nad Odra Woodstock Festival, Poland

Jul 21: Nordholz Deichbrand, Germany

Aug 07: Saint Maurice De Gourdans Sylak Open Air, France

Oct 08: Hamburg Docks, Germany

Oct 10: Berlin Huxleys Neue Welt, Germany

Oct 11: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany