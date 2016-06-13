Steve Hackett unveils Wolflight live video

Steve Hackett has premiered his performance of Wolflight from upcoming release The Total Experience Live In Liverpool exclusively with Prog.
The 2CD, 2DVD and Blu-ray package was recorded during the guitarist’s Acolyte To Wolflight With Genesis Revisited tour last year and will be released on June 24 via Century Media/Inside Out.
He previously released a video featuring his performance of The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway from the DVD.
Hackett says of the show’s setlist: “It wasn’t an easy job to decide what to include, but I think there was a good balance between old and new.
“What I have always born in mind when choosing the songs is what they mean to the fans. Time has a way of turning them into an emotional calendar for people.
“These songs take on an importance and become part of their lives. So, when I do them live, authenticity is important. I am aware that what I have to do is find a connection between nostalgia and what things can sound like in a contemporary setting.”
The Total Experience Live In Liverpool sees Hackett joined by keyboard player Roger King, singer Nad Sylvan, drummer Gary O’Toole, bassist Roine Stolt and multi-instrumentalist Rob Townsend.
Last month, Charisma released a box set of Hackett’s first six albums with the label. The Charisma Years (1975-1983) features 1975’s Voyage Of The Acolyte, 1978’s Please Don’t Touch, 1979’s Spectral Mornings, 1980’s Defector, 1981’s Cured and Highly Strung from 1983.
Hackett plays at the TeamRock-sponsored Stone Free Festival in London on June 19.
Steve Hackett The Total Experience Live In Liverpool Blu-ray tracklist
- Corycian Fire Intro
- Spectral Mornings
- Out Of The Body
- Wolflight
- Every Day
- Love Song To A Vampire
- The Wheel’s Turning
- Loving Sea
- Jacuzzi
- Icarus Ascending
- Star Of Sirius
- Ace Of Wands
- A Tower Struck Down
- Shadow Of The Hierophant
- Get ‘Em Out by Friday
- Can-Utility And The Coastliners
- After The Ordeal
- The Cinema Show
- Aisle Of Plenty
- The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway
- The Musical Box
- Clocks
- Firth Of Fifth