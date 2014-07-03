Rob Reed in fine form on teaser for Sanctuary

Rob Reed has released a video featuring music from his upcoming album Sanctuary.

The video, which can be seen below, shows Rob performing an array of instruments in the studio as he runs through a performance of Sanctuary Excerpt 1.

The Magenta and Kompendium mastermind releases the album on Monday, July 21, and has described it as his own tribute to Mike Oldfield’s classic album Tubular Bells.

Inspired by Oldfield’s work when he was just seven-years-old, Reed set out to learn how to play every instrument on the album and launched an impressive career.

On Sanctuary, he set out to pay tribute to Tubular Bells, but not make a pastiche of it. He says: “I worked hard to make the melodies stand on their own. I wanted to capture the emotion that Mike Oldfield managed to communicate through his playing.

“I wanted to use voices, but not have lyrics – just vowels combined with nonsensical words.”

Oldfield collaborators Tom Newman and Simon Heyworth respectively co-produced and mastered Sanctuary.

Rob Reed: Sanctuary Excerpt 1