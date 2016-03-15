Tarja's rock album The Shadow Self set for August release

Tarja Turunen has revealed that her fourth rock album will be released in August.

She’ll issue The Shadow Self on August 5 via earMusic. The cover artwork can be viewed below.

The former Nightwish vocalist says: “I am very excited to finally be able to share the first details of my new heavy rock album with all of you.

“The Shadow Self is full of songs that are very dear to me. I cannot wait for you to hear the record that I believe is one of my heaviest albums to date. Keep your eyes open as there will be many surprises along the way to the album release on August 5. I really mean it. Surprises will follow very soon.”

Tarja’s fourth rock album is now available for pre-order in various formats, including standard CD, special edition CD/DVD and digital.

She will perform songs from the upcoming album for the first time on festival dates this summer.

Classically trained vocalist Turunen previously said it took her years to master singing in the rock style.

Jun 04: London Rock On Green Festival, UK

Jun 11: Kouvola Vaakuna Piknik, Finland

Jun 19: Hellfest, France

Jul 16: Kostryn Nad Odra Woodstock Festival, Poland

Jul 21: Nordholz Deichbrand, Germany

Aug 07: Saint Maurice De Gourdans Sylak Open Air, France

Oct 08: Hamburg Docks, Germany

Oct 10: Berlin Huxleys Neue Welt, Germany

Oct 11: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany