Tarja hooks up with Joe Satriani on Outlanders new single The Sleeping Indian

Tarja hooks up with Joe Satriani, Mike Oldfield, Trevor Rabin, Steve Rothery and more for new ambient prog project Outlanders

Outlanders, the progressive music project from Finnish singer Tarja Turunen and collaborator, EDM pioneer Torsten Stenzel, have streamed their latest single The Sleeping Indian, which features a guest appearance from Joe Satriani. You can listen to it below.

The Outlanders project sees the pair teaming up with some of the finest guitarists in the prog  and rock world including Marillion's Steve RotheryTrevor RabinAl Di MeolaMike Oldfield, Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal (Sons Of Apollo), Vernon Reid (Living Colour) and Marty Friedman and Satriani.

The idea behind Outlanders was "to create something exciting and new: Outlanders combine chilled but exciting electronic beats with Tarja’s emotional, classically trained vocal skills and unique guitar performances. These three elements are a constant in all the songs and are equally important."

Turunen and Stenzel, who recently co-produced Mike Oldfield’s Tubular Beats, will release eight new singles over the next 18 months featuring the acclaimed guitar players.

