Al Di Meola to release second Beatles covers album

Jazz fusion legend is to releasee a new album celebrating the music of The Beatles. Across The Universe will be released through Ear Music on March 13. It's a follow-up to Di Meola's 2013 collection All Your Life: A Tribute To The Beatles.

Di Meola also reenacts the famous John Lennon cover for his 1975 solo album Rock ‘n’ Roll for the artwork for Across The Universe.

“I really credit the Beatles for the reason why I play guitar,” Di Meola tells Prog. “That was a major catalyst for me to want to learn music, so their impact was pretty strong.”

Across The Universe sees the guitarist mixing "lightening-speed electric guitar orchestrations balanced with lavish acoustic arrangements".

The full tracklisting is:

1. Here Comes The Sun

2. Golden Slumbers Medley

3. Dear Prudence

4. Norwegian Wood

5. Mother Nature’s Son

6. Strawberry Fields Forever

7. Yesterday

8. Your Mother Should Know

9. Hey Jude

10. I'll Follow The Sun

11. Julia

12. Till There Was You

13. Here, There And Everywhere

14. Octopus's Garden