Sons Of Apollo release new video for Goodbye Divinity

US prog rock supergroup Sons Of Apollo have released a brand new promo video for Goodbye Divinity. It is the first full-length track from the band's forthcoming new album MMXX which will be released through InsideOut Music on January 17. You can watch the full video below.

"From the minute we finished writing Goodbye Divinity, I knew we had our album opener and the first release off the album," drummer Mike Portnoy tells Prog. "I even remember posting on social media how excited I was about the song the day I tracked it!

"The song has an immediacy that grabs you right away: great riffs, flashy playing and hooky vocal melodies. All of the elements that make up the SOA sound. The video was directed by Vicente Cordero who I have now done over 20 music videos with and its look helps catapult the band from the Greek mythological past of the last album into the 21st century with this new album."

MMXX is available to pre-order here. Digital pre-orders on iTunes & Amazon will receive an immediate download of Goodbye Divinity.

Sons Of Apollo will tour Europe next March.