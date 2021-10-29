Tarja announces new star-studded ambient prog project Outlanders

Finnish singer Tarja has teamed up with some of the finest guitarists in the prog world for her brand new project Outlanders, who will release their debut single, Closer To The Sky, through ear Music on November 26.

Marillion's Steve Rothery, Trevor Rabin, Al Di Meola, Mike Oldfield, Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal (Sons Of Apollo), Vernon Reid (Living Colour) and Marty Friedman are just some of the six-string wizards that Tarja and collaborator, EDM pioneer Torsten Stenzel, who Recently co-produced Mike Oldfield’s Tubular Beats, have worked with.

The idea behind Outlanders was "to create something exciting and new: Outlanders combine chilled but exciting electronic beats with Tarja’s emotional, classically trained vocal skills and unique guitar performances. These three elements are a constant in all the songs and are equally important."

The Outlanders project has been a long time coming to fruition, having been recorded and mixed mainly on the Caribbean island of Antigua during the last 10 years.

Closer To The Sky will kick-start a run of eight new singles from Turunen, Stenzel and the acclaimed guitar players which will be released over the next 18 months. You can see the artwork for Closer To The Sky below.

Pre-order Closer To The Sky.