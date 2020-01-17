Tangerine Dream to revisit classic tracks on Recurring Dreams album

Tangerine Dream are to release an album featuring reworkings of some of their classic tracks later this month.

Titled Recurring Dreams, the 11-track collection has been put together by the current lineup, which features Thorsten Quaeschning, Ulrich Schnauss and Hoshiko Yamane, who kept the band going following the death of Tangerine Dream founder Edgar Froese in 2015.

It’ll be released on CD on January 31 through Kscope and will feature “all generations of synths and sequencers, added layers and new arrangements, applying Froese's new quantum dream to these highly influential tracks.” A vinyl pressing will follow on February 28.

To mark the news, a 2014 reworking of Phaedra has been released. Listen to it below.

The album will be launched to coincide with the Tangerine Dream: Zeitraffer exhibition which opened yesterday at London’s Barbican and runs until May 2.

It’s been curated by Bianca Froese-Acquaye, Felix Moser and Melanie Reinisch and features photographs, previously unpublished articles, video clips, along with some of Tangerine Dream’s original synths.

Tangerine Dream: Recurring Dreams

Tangerine Dream: Recurring Dreams

1. Sequent ‘C’ 2019 – 02:25

2. Monolight (Yellow Part) 2019 - 07:40

3. Tangram Set 1 2019 (excerpt) - 06:37

4. Horizon 2019 Part 1 - 06:37

5. Horizon 2019 Part 2 - 07:08

6. Phaedra 2014 - 08:14

7. Los Santos City Map - 07:25

8. Claymore Mine / Stalking 2019 - 05:39

9. Yellowstone Park 2019 - 06:35

10. Stratosfear 2019 - 11:33

11. Der Mond ist aufgegangen Part 1 & 2 - 09:08