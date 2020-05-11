Take a peek inside Def Leppard’s London To Vegas live

Def Leppard have released a trailer showing the contents of their new live package London To Vegas.

The new album celebrates two special occasions for the band: Hysteria At The O2 which was filmed and recorded in London, and Hits Vegas, Live At Planet Hollywood, which was captured during Def Leppard’s successful 2019 Sin City residency.

London To Vegas, which was originally due to launch last month, will be out on May 29 through Universal, with the Sheffield heroes previously sharing Paper Sun, Run Riot, Rocket and Billy’s Got A Gun.

A statement on London To Vegas reads: “Filmed in December 2018, Hysteria At The O2 captures Def Leppard celebrating the ground-breaking Hysteria, one of their two diamond-certified 10 x platinum albums –the other being Pyromania.

“Performed in its entirety before a ravenous sold-out crowd, this momentous homecoming event is made all the more powerful as it was their long-awaited debut at the iconic O2 Arena in London.

"Featuring electrifying performances of Pour Some Sugar On Me, Animal, Women and Love Bites, band members Joe Elliott, Phil Collen, Rick Savage, Vivian Campbell and Rick Allen, conclude the set with a host of extra hits including Let’s Get Rocked, When Love And Hate Collide and Photograph.

"Six months later, just after their induction in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, Def Leppard undertook a residency in Las Vegas at Zappos Theatre in Planet Hollywood. Hits Vegas, Live At Planet Hollywood is a 28-song deep dive into not only their greatest hits, but rarities such as Too Late For Love, Billy’s Got A Gun, Slang and Promises.

"Highlighting Def Leppard’s versatility, Hits Vegas presents a livewire stage show with two stages and video walls, punctuated with intimate, acoustic renditions of rarely performed songs Let Me Be The One, We Belong, Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad and Two Steps Behind.”

The package will also feature the mini-documentary Hysteria: Then And Now and is available to pre-order. Find details below.