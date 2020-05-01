Watch Def Leppard's Paper Sun light up Las Vegas

Def Leppard have released a video showcasing their track Paper Sun.

The song originally appeared on the band’s 1999 album Euphoria, with the video footage captured during Def Leppard’s Las Vegas residency in 2019.

The track will appear on Joe Elliott and co’s upcoming double package London To Vegas, which will launch on May 29.

London To Vegas will be released in a variety of formats, including a deluxe box set which will include a 40-page hardback book. There are also a number of bundle options available direct from Universal, including autographed sets.

The Hysteria At The O2 concert was the first time Def Leppard played their smash hit album in its entirety in London, and the band also dusted off more of their catalogue on the night, performing tracks including Photograph and Rock Of Ages. The package will also feature the mini-documentary Hysteria: Then And Now.

Hits Vegas, Live At Planet Hollywood, meanwhile, features a total of 28 songs, including Paper Sun along with acoustic versions of Let Me Be The One, We Belong, Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad and Two Steps Behind.

Def Leppard previously shared videos for Run Riot, Rocket and Billy’s Got A Gun from London To Vegas.