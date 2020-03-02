Watch Def Leppard set collision course in high flying Rocket video

Def Leppard have released a live video for their classic 1987 track Rocket.

The footage from 2018 has been taken from Hysteria At The O2 which makes up the first half of the band’s London To Vegas release which is set to arrive on April 24 through Universal.

The second part, Hits Vegas, Live At Planet Hollywood, was captured during Def Leppard’s successful 2019 Sin City residency.

The Hysteria At The O2 concert was the first time the Hysteria album had been played in its entirety in London, and also featured tracks including Let’s Get Rocked, When Love And Hate Collide, Photograph and Rock Of Ages. It's completed by the bonus Hysteria: Then And Now mini-documentary.

Hits Vegas, Live At Planet Hollywood, meanwhile, features a total of 28 songs, including acoustic versions of Let Me Be The One, We Belong, Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad and Two Steps Behind.

London To Vegas will be released in a variety of formats, including a deluxe box set which will include a 40-page hardback book. There are also a number of bundle options available, including autographed sets. Bundle options are available direct from Universal.

Find other pre-order details below.

Def Leppard will join Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett And The Blackhearts this summer on their highly anticipated stadium tour, and will hook up with ZZ Top on the 20/20 Vision tour later in the year.

(Image credit: Eagle Rock)

Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts tour

Jun 21: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Jun 23: Kansas City Kauffman Stadium, MO

Jun 25: St. Louis Busch Stadium, MO

Jun 27: Minneapolis U.S. Bank Stadium, MN

Jun 29: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN

Jul 02: Cincinnati Great American Ballpark, OH

Jul 03: Cleveland FirstEnergy Stadium, OH

Jul 07: Miami Hard Rock Stadium, FL

Jul 09: Orlando Camping World Stadium, FL

Jul 11: Charlotte Bank of America Stadium, NC

Jul 14: Arlington Globe Life Field, TX

Jul 15: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX

Jul 19: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA

Jul 23: San Diego Petco Park, CA

Jul 25: Phoenix State Farm Stadium, AZ

Aug 09: Atlanta SunTrust Park, GA

Aug 11: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Aug 13: Buffalo New Era Field, NY

Aug 15: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA

Aug 16: Pittsburgh PNC Park, PA

Aug 18: Milwaukee Miller Park, WI

Aug 20: Detroit Comerica Park, MI

Aug 22: Washington Nationals Park, DC

Aug 23: Flushing Citi Field, NY

Aug 25: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Aug 28: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Aug 30: Denver Coors Field, CO

Sep 02: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA

Sep 05: Los Angeles SoFi Stadium, CA

Def Leppard and ZZ Top: 20/20 Vision tour

Sep 21: Albany Times Union Center, NY

Sep 23: Virginia Beach Veteran United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA

Sep 25: Knoxville Thompson-Boling Arena, TN

Sep 26: Brandon Amphitheater, MS

Sep 28: Orange Beach The Wharf Amphitheater, AL

Sep 30: Bossier City CenturyLink Center, LA

Oct 02: Little Rock Verizon Arena, AR

Oct 03: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Oct 05: Wichita Intrust Bank Arena, KS

Oct 07: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE

Oct 09: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Oct 10: Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena, IA

Oct 12: Grand Forks Alerus Center, ND

Oct 15: Salt Lake City Vivint Smart Home Arena, UT

Oct 17: Portland Moda Center, OR

Oct 18: Spokane Arena, WA