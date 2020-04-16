Watch Def Leppard's epic live version of classic Billy's Got A Gun

Def Leppard have launched the video for an explosive live performance of their Pyromania classic Billy's Got A Gun. It's taken from the band's upcoming London To Vegas live package, which is now due for release on May 29.

London To Vegas comprises two parts: Hysteria At The O2 was filmed in London on December 6, 2018, while Hits Vegas, Live At Planet Hollywood was filmed six months later in Las Vegas during Def Leppard’s successful 2019 Sin City residency. Billy's Got A Gun was filmed in Vegas, at the Zappos Theatre in Planet Hollywood.

Def Leppard have previously released videos for Run Riot and Rocket, both filmed at The O2 show, as well as an extended London To Vegas trailer.

London To Vegas will be released in a variety of formats, including a deluxe box set which will include a 40-page hardback book. More details below.

Def Leppard are due to join Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett And The Blackhearts this summer on their highly anticipated stadium tour, and will hook up with ZZ Top on the 20/20 Vision tour later in the year.

Buy Def Leppard's London To Vegas

There are also a number of bundle options, including autographed sets. Bundle options are available direct from Universal.