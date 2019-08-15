Here’s the setlist from the opening night of Def Leppard’s Las Vegas residency

Def Leppard kicked off their Las Vegas residency in style last night.

It was the first of a planned 12-date run at the city’s Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, which will come to a close on September 7.

The band kicked off with a rare treat – Die Hard The Hunter, which was the first time the Sheffield heroes had played the Pyromania classic since 1992.

And the rare live cuts didn’t stop there, with Joe Elliott and co also delivering Slang, Billy’s Got A Gun, Now and an acoustic version of Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad – a selection of songs they haven’t played live in years.

There was also time for Let Me Be The One and We Belong to make their live debuts, in a set which also included a number of classics, including Animal, Foolin’, Bringing On The Heartbreak, Rock Of Ages, Photograph and Love Bites.

Speaking about the residency, frontman Elliott said: “Five years ago, we played our first ever residency in Las Vegas which was relatively new ground for a rock band giving this kind of experience. I have to say, we really enjoyed it!

“Being in one place for the best part of a month is vastly different to our normal city to city touring routine. Breaking this cycle adds another element to the experience for both us and the audience."

A small selection of tracks from last night have appeared online and can be watched below.

Def Leppard: Las Vegas residency, first night: August 14, 2019

1. Die Hard The Hunter

2. Animal

3. Excitable

4. Promises

5. Foolin’

6. Slang

7. Billy’s Got A Gun

8. Bringing On The Heartbreak

9. Switch 625

10. Let Me Be The One (Acoustic)

11. We Belong (Acoustic)

12. Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad (Acoustic)

13. Two Steps Behind (Acoustic)

14. Now

15. Rocket

16. Let’s Get Rocked

17. Hysteria

18. Love Bites

19. Armageddon It

20. Pour Some Sugar On Me

21. Let’s Go (Encore)

22. Rock Of Ages (Encore)

23. Photograph (Encore)