Watch Def Leppard Run Riot in London

Def Leppard have released a live video showcasing their Hysteria track Run Riot.

It was filmed in London in 2018 and will feature on Hysteria At The O2 which makes up the first half of the band’s London To Vegas release. The second part, Hits Vegas, Live At Planet Hollywood, was captured during Def Leppard’s successful 2019 Sin City residency.

The live package was due to be released on April 24 through Universal, but the release date has now been moved to May.

Def Leppard say: “Due to the current situation regarding COVID-19, we have decided to postpone the release date of all the London To Vegas formats to May 29. Stay safe, and keep on rockin’.”

London To Vegas will be released in a variety of formats, including a deluxe box set which will include a 40-page hardback book. There are also a number of bundle options available direct from Universal, including autographed sets.

The Hysteria At The O2 concert was the first time Def Leppard played their smash hit album in its entirety in London, and the band also dusted off more of their catalogue on the night, performing tracks including Let’s Get Rocked, Photograph and Rock Of Ages. The package will also feature the mini-documentary Hysteria: Then And Now.

Hits Vegas, Live At Planet Hollywood, meanwhile, features a total of 28 songs, including acoustic versions of Let Me Be The One, We Belong, Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad and Two Steps Behind.

Find other pre-order details below.

Earlier this month, Def Leppard released The Early Years 78-81 box set to coincide with the 40th anniversary of their debut album On Through The Night.