Swans announce Euro tour with Anna von Hausswolff

Swans have announced a European tour with support from Anna von Hausswolff.

The run of 31 dates will kick off in Belgium on October 6 and wrap up in the Netherlands on November 13.

Swans announced the dates to tie in with the release of their latest album The Glowing Man, out on June 17.

Last year, Michael Gira and co issued a limited-edition double CD entitled The Gate, with cash raised from sales going towards recording costs for the follow-up to 2014’s To Be Kind – the last album planned with the band’s current lineup.

Hausswolff, meanwhile, will appear in support of her 2015 album The Miraculous. And she says she’s preparing something special for her performances.

She says: “I have to pinch my arm while writing this. In October I’ll join Swans as their support act on their five-week long European tour. If you know me and know my music you might also have guessed or read that I’m a huge fan of theirs.

“I love their music so much. This is a dream coming true and to celebrate this adventure I will prepare a special set, with a new setting and some new songs.”

Swans & Anna von Hausswolff 2016 European tour

Oct 06: Brussels Oranjerie Botantique, Belgium

Oct 07: Eindhoven De Effnaar, Netherlands

Oct 08: Brighton Concorde 2, UK

Oct 09: Manchester HMV Ritz, UK

Oct 11: Glasgow Oran Mor, UK

Oct 12: Newcastle Northumbria University, UK

Oct 13: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK

Oct 14: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK

Oct 15: Reims La Cartonnerie, France

Oct 17: Hamburg Kampnagel, Germany

Oct 18: Berlin Huxley’s Neue Welt, Germany

Oct 19: Prague Divaldo Archa Theatre, Czech Republic

Oct 21: Budapest A38 Ship, Hungary

Oct 22: Bexirk-Landstrasse Arena Big Hall, Austria

Oct 23: Graz Orpheum Extra, Austria

Oct 25: Ljubjana Kino Kiska Centre For Urban Culture, Slovenia

Oct 26: Zagreb Lauba, Croatia

Oct 28: Basel Kaserne, Switzerland

Oct 29: Vevey Rocking Chair, Switzerland

Oct 30: Berne Reitschule Dachstock, Switzerland

Nov 01: Nantes Stereolux, France

Nov 02: Nimes La Paloma, France

Nov 04: Torino C2C, Itlay

Nov 05: Bologna teatro Auditorium Manzoni, Italy

Nov 06: Rome Orion Live Club, Italy

Nov 08: Neufchatel-En-Bray Le Grand Mix, France

Nov 09: Paris Le Trabendo, France

Nov 10: Cologne Gebaude 9, Germany

Nov 11: Munich Felerwek, Germany

Nov 12: Schlachthof Wiersbaden Kulturezentrum, Germany

Nov 13: Utrecht Le Guess Who festival, Netherlands

Swans: White Light From The Mouth Of Infinity/Love Of Life