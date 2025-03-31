"Refused are f**king dead, and this time they really mean it." Swedish hardcore legends Refused announce last ever UK and European tour

By ( Louder ) published

"We want to come and sweat and dance with you one last time" says Dennis Lyxzen, as Refused share final tour details

Refused
(Image credit: Tim Tronckoe)

Refused have announced their final tour of the UK and Europe.

The Swedish hardcore punk legends announced last year that they would be breaking up, for a second time, in 2025, after frontman Dennis Lyxzen suffered a heart attack last summer, ahead of a scheduled performance at at Stockholm's Rosendal Garden Party festival.

The band are currently on their farewell North American tour, and have previously announced a series of European festival appearances this summer, but the headline dates will represent their farewell tour. In a nod to one of the song titles on their classic, hugely influential The Shape Of Punk To Come album, a poster for the tour is headed, "Refused are f**king dead, and this time they really mean it."

"Gotta love festivals but of course we want to come and sweat and dance with you one last time," says Dennis Lyxzen. "We could not be more excited, let's make sure that we celebrate the demise of Refused in grand fashion!"

Refused farewell tour, UK and Europe

Jun 15: Berlin Huxleys, Germany
Jun 24: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany
Jun 25: Hamburg Docks, Germany

Jul 09: Biarritz Atabal, France
Ju 11: Zurich X-tra, Switzerland

Oct 01: Glasgow SWG3, UK
Oct 02:Manchester Victoria Warehouse, UK
Oct 03: London Brixton Academy, UK
Oct 05: Dublin 3Olympia, Ireland
Oct 08: Paris Elysée Montmartre, France
Oct 09: Lille L'Aéronef, France
Oct 11: Leipzig Felsenkeller, Germany

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 1, and Friday, April 4th at 9am BST.

The band had previously stated that they wish to play their very last show in Sweden.

Refused final tour poster

(Image credit: Raw Power Management)

Speaking about The Shape Of Punk To Come to Kerrang! in 2018, Dennis Lyxzen said, "Not many people get to be associated with an album that’s considered a classic, so that’s pretty amazing. It’s such a fucking honour to be part of something that means so much to people. People have told me that their music tastes changed because of that record, and that’s humbling and cool. I’m glad that the music is still alive. Every time we play New Noise it’s exciting, it never gets old, and I’m eternally grateful for that."

