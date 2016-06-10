Sabaton issue lyric video for The Lost Battalion

Sabaton have released a lyric video for their track The Lost Battalion.
It’s taken from their upcoming eighth album The Last Stand, the tracklist for which has also now been revealed and can be seen below.
Sabaton release The Last Stand on August 19 via Nuclear Blast.
On The Lost Battalion’s lyrical content, Sabaton say: “The Lost Battalion is the name given to nine companies of the United States’ 77th Division during the battle of the Argonne in 1918.
“Even though these 550 to 575 brave men were completely surrounded by the German Army and subjected to friendly artillery fire, they kept on fighting for a week until they were relieved.
“Of the over 500-plus soldiers who entered the Argonne Forest, only 194 walked out unscathed. The rest were killed, missing, captured, or wounded.”
The Last Stand can be pre-ordered now. The band are on tour across Europe.
Sabaton The Last Stand tracklist
1. Sparta
Sabaton 2016 tour dates
Jun 11: Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden
Jun 12: Paris Download Festival, France
Jun 29: Hameenlinna Kantola Event Park, Finland
Jun 30: Bilbao Arena Miribilla, Spain
Jul 02: Cordoba Plaza De Toros, Spain
Jul 03: Madrid Barclaycard Center, Spain
Jul 06: Zilina Airport, Slovakia
Jul 08: Kuusisaari Jalometalli, Finland
Jul 24: Rome Sonisphere, Italy
Jul 26: Mariehamn Rockoff, Aland
Aug 03: Skanderborg Smukfest, Denmark
Aug 07: Montreal Heavy Montreal, QC
Aug 18: Binkelbuhl Summer Breeze, Germany
Aug 19: Hamburg Elb-Riot, Germany
Aug 20: Falun Sabaton Open Air, Sweden
Aug 28: Straszecin Czad Festival, Poland
Aug 29: Wroclaw Rock For Freedom, Poland