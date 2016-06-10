Sabaton issue lyric video for The Lost Battalion

Sabaton have released a lyric video for their track The Lost Battalion.

It’s taken from their upcoming eighth album The Last Stand, the tracklist for which has also now been revealed and can be seen below.

Sabaton release The Last Stand on August 19 via Nuclear Blast.

On The Lost Battalion’s lyrical content, Sabaton say: “The Lost Battalion is the name given to nine companies of the United States’ 77th Division during the battle of the Argonne in 1918.

“Even though these 550 to 575 brave men were completely surrounded by the German Army and subjected to friendly artillery fire, they kept on fighting for a week until they were relieved.

“Of the over 500-plus soldiers who entered the Argonne Forest, only 194 walked out unscathed. The rest were killed, missing, captured, or wounded.”

The Last Stand can be pre-ordered now. The band are on tour across Europe.

Sabaton The Last Stand tracklist

1. Sparta

Jun 11: Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 12: Paris Download Festival, France

Jun 29: Hameenlinna Kantola Event Park, Finland

Jun 30: Bilbao Arena Miribilla, Spain

Jul 02: Cordoba Plaza De Toros, Spain

Jul 03: Madrid Barclaycard Center, Spain

Jul 06: Zilina Airport, Slovakia

Jul 08: Kuusisaari Jalometalli, Finland

Jul 24: Rome Sonisphere, Italy

Jul 26: Mariehamn Rockoff, Aland

Aug 03: Skanderborg Smukfest, Denmark

Aug 07: Montreal Heavy Montreal, QC

Aug 18: Binkelbuhl Summer Breeze, Germany

Aug 19: Hamburg Elb-Riot, Germany

Aug 20: Falun Sabaton Open Air, Sweden

Aug 28: Straszecin Czad Festival, Poland

Aug 29: Wroclaw Rock For Freedom, Poland