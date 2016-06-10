Whitechapel lead Impericon Never Say Die! tour of Europe

Whitechapel will lead the 2016 edition of the Impericon Never Say Die! Tour of Europe in November.

They’ll be accompanied by Thy Art Is Murder, Carnifex, Obey The Brave, Fallujah, Make Them Suffer and Polar.

Whitechapel are gearing up for the release of sixth album Mark Of The Blade. Guitarist Alex Wade recently said: “The dynamic between songs is quite different – we hope the fans enjoy all the new sounds we brought to the table on this record.”

Impericon Never Say Die! European tour 2016

Nov 03: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Nov 04: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Nov 05: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Nov 06: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Nov 07: Manchester Club Academy, UK

Nov 08: Glasgow Garage, UK

Nov 09: Bristol Marble Factory, UK

Nov 10: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands

Nov 11: Berlin SO36, Germany

Nov 12: Wroclaw Albi, Poland

Nov 13: Prague Futurum, Czech Republic

Nov 14: Bratislava Majestic, Slovakia

Nov 15: Wien Arena, Austria

Nov 16: Milan Circolo Magnolia, Italy

Nov 17: Munchen Backstage, Germany

Nov 18: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Nov 19: Lyon CCO, France

Nov 20: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Nov 21: Madrid Caracol, Spain

Nov 22: Tolouse Metronum, France

Nov 23: Paris Trabendo, France

Nov 24: Luxembourg de Atellier, Luxembourg

Nov 25: Koln Essigfabrik, Germany

Nov 26: Leipzig Felsenkeller, Germany