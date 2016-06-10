Whitechapel lead Impericon Never Say Die! tour of Europe

Whitechapel will lead the 2016 edition of the Impericon Never Say Die! Tour of Europe in November.
They’ll be accompanied by Thy Art Is Murder, Carnifex, Obey The Brave, Fallujah, Make Them Suffer and Polar.
Whitechapel are gearing up for the release of sixth album Mark Of The Blade. Guitarist Alex Wade recently said: “The dynamic between songs is quite different – we hope the fans enjoy all the new sounds we brought to the table on this record.”
- Drowning Pool hope America's Got Talent pensioner will join them on stage
- Dear Axl Rose, don’t try to control how we see you. You’ll lose.
- Rock Icons: James Hetfield by Jerry Cantrell
- Motorhead's record label announces first batch of releases
Impericon Never Say Die! European tour 2016
Nov 03: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
Nov 04: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany
Nov 05: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Nov 06: London Electric Ballroom, UK
Nov 07: Manchester Club Academy, UK
Nov 08: Glasgow Garage, UK
Nov 09: Bristol Marble Factory, UK
Nov 10: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands
Nov 11: Berlin SO36, Germany
Nov 12: Wroclaw Albi, Poland
Nov 13: Prague Futurum, Czech Republic
Nov 14: Bratislava Majestic, Slovakia
Nov 15: Wien Arena, Austria
Nov 16: Milan Circolo Magnolia, Italy
Nov 17: Munchen Backstage, Germany
Nov 18: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Nov 19: Lyon CCO, France
Nov 20: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Nov 21: Madrid Caracol, Spain
Nov 22: Tolouse Metronum, France
Nov 23: Paris Trabendo, France
Nov 24: Luxembourg de Atellier, Luxembourg
Nov 25: Koln Essigfabrik, Germany
Nov 26: Leipzig Felsenkeller, Germany