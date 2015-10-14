Von Hausswolff releases Evocation video

Anna Von Hausswolff has released a video for her track Evocation.

It’s lifted from her album The Miraculous, out November 13 and follows a stream of her 10-minute epic Come Wander With Me/Deliverance.

Von Hausswolff says: “Evocation is a poetic journey into a memory. It’s about trying to understand a place better by remembering its history.

“It’s about the terror, fascination and beauty that comes with the recollection of the past.”

She’ll also tour in support of the follow-up to 2012’s Ceremony, with nine December dates planned including a show at London’s Oslo on the 8th of the month.

The Miraculous also features drummer Ulrik Ording, keyboardist Filip Leyman, and guitarists Joel Fabiansson and Karl Vento. It’s available to pre-order.

Dec 02: Hamburg Nordwind At Kampnagel, Germany

Dec 03: Cologne Gebaude 9, Germany

Dec 04: Bern Nordwind At Dampfzentrale, Switzerland

Dec 05: Dresden Beatpol, Germany

Dec 06: Berlin Nordwind At Sophiensale, Germany

Dec 08: London Oslo, UK

Dec 11: Den Haag State X New Forms, Netherlands

Dec 12: Groningen Vera, Netherlands

Dec 13: Paris Le Petit Bain, France

The Miraculous tracklist