Architects forced to cancel European festival tour

Architects have been forced to cancel their European touring plans due to a family emergency.

They were scheduled to play a set at this weekend’s Download festival in the UK before moving through Slovenia, Hungary, Italy, France, Belgium and Germany. But those plans have had to be put on hold.

A statement on behalf of the band reads: “Due to a family emergency, Architects are forced to cancel the rest of their European festival tour for June and July.

“They hate to let you guys down and would appreciate all of your understanding and support. The band would like to ask that you respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Architects released their latest album All Our Gods Have Abandoned Us last month via Epitaph Records.

Jun 11: Download Festival, UK

Jun 13: Ljubljana Kino Siska, Slovenia

Jun 14: Budapest Park, Hungary

Jun 15: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Jun 17: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 19: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, France

Jun 30: Bochum Zeche Bochum, Germany

Jul 01: Lobnitz With Full Force, Germany

Jul 08: Montreal Club Soda, Germany