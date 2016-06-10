Iron Maiden's Eddie ruled too scary for Lithuanian children

Iron Maiden’s mascot Eddie has fallen foul of censors in Lithuania because he might scare children.

A poster advertising Maiden’s show in Kaunas, Lithuania, on June 23 has been removed from display after authorities intervened.

A spokesman for the Lithuanian arm of promoter LiveNation tells Delfi: “We received a letter that should stop advertising because it scares children.

“Right now, we have to decide how to carry on forward, but we must also immediately take down the posters.”

The poster, which can be viewed below, features a Book Of Souls-era Eddie in black and white with glowing red eyes.

Maiden – who headline the Download festival on June 12 – are on their Book Of Souls World Tour, using an updated Ed Force One piloted by frontman Bruce Dickinson. The production on the tour features a 10 foot Eddie.

Maiden manager Ron Smallwood says: “This is not a rock show anyone should miss. Because we have the space on Ed Force One, we are able to bring to the fans everywhere the same full stadium and arena show we would put on in London or LA, including Eddie in his latest guises.

“At 10 feet tall, he certainly makes his presence felt on the stage, as anyone coming to the show will see for themselves.”

Meanwhile, Smallwood has spoken of his relief that Chinese authorities did not interfere with the show’s production as much as some might have expected.

He says: “High points to date have to include the two concerts in China, which clearly demonstrated the similarities of fans all around the planet. They knew every word and, even more amazingly, the Ministry of Culture allowed us to present our entire show with only a couple of very minor alterations, which I don’t think anyone expected would happen to this degree.

“We thought maybe Bruce ripping Eddie’s heart out on stage may pose an issue to them, but no, not at all. And the fans were terrific.

“We really have had a blast with our fans and expect that to continue at Download in front of our home fans and then across the rest of Europe. Make sure you don’t miss this.”

TeamRock is at Download all weekend. Visit teamrock.com to keep up with all the news, reviews and interviews from the festival as they happen.

Jun 10: Paris Download Festival, France

Jun 12: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 15: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway

Jun 17: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

Jun 19: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 21: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark

Jun 23: Kaunas Zalgirio Arena, Lithuania

Jun 25: Moscow Olimpiyskiy, Russia

Jun 29: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland

Jul 01: Sopron Volt Festival, Hungary

Jul 03: Wroclaw Stadium, Poland

Jul 05: Prague Eden Arena, Czech Republic

Jul 06: Zilina Airport, Slovakia

Jul 09: Viveiro Resurrection Festival, Spain

Jul 11: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal

Jul 13: Madrid Barclaycard Center, Spain

Jul 16: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain

Jul 22: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Jul 24: Rome Rock in Rome Sonisphere, Italy

Jul 26: Trieste Piazza dell’Unita D’Italia, Italy

Jul 27: Split Spaladium Arena, Croatia

Aug 02: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Aug 04: Wacken Open Air, Germany

The Top 10 greatest Iron Maiden stage sets ever