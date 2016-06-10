Iron Maiden's Eddie ruled too scary for Lithuanian children

Iron Maiden’s mascot Eddie has fallen foul of censors in Lithuania because he might scare children.
A poster advertising Maiden’s show in Kaunas, Lithuania, on June 23 has been removed from display after authorities intervened.
A spokesman for the Lithuanian arm of promoter LiveNation tells Delfi: “We received a letter that should stop advertising because it scares children.
“Right now, we have to decide how to carry on forward, but we must also immediately take down the posters.”
The poster, which can be viewed below, features a Book Of Souls-era Eddie in black and white with glowing red eyes.
Maiden – who headline the Download festival on June 12 – are on their Book Of Souls World Tour, using an updated Ed Force One piloted by frontman Bruce Dickinson. The production on the tour features a 10 foot Eddie.
Maiden manager Ron Smallwood says: “This is not a rock show anyone should miss. Because we have the space on Ed Force One, we are able to bring to the fans everywhere the same full stadium and arena show we would put on in London or LA, including Eddie in his latest guises.
“At 10 feet tall, he certainly makes his presence felt on the stage, as anyone coming to the show will see for themselves.”
- Iron Maiden South Africa support competition wasn't rigged, says organiser
- Download 2016 Stage Times: The Full List
- Dear Axl Rose, don’t try to control how we see you. You’ll lose.
- TeamRock Zone announced for Download
Meanwhile, Smallwood has spoken of his relief that Chinese authorities did not interfere with the show’s production as much as some might have expected.
He says: “High points to date have to include the two concerts in China, which clearly demonstrated the similarities of fans all around the planet. They knew every word and, even more amazingly, the Ministry of Culture allowed us to present our entire show with only a couple of very minor alterations, which I don’t think anyone expected would happen to this degree.
“We thought maybe Bruce ripping Eddie’s heart out on stage may pose an issue to them, but no, not at all. And the fans were terrific.
“We really have had a blast with our fans and expect that to continue at Download in front of our home fans and then across the rest of Europe. Make sure you don’t miss this.”
TeamRock is at Download all weekend. Visit teamrock.com to keep up with all the news, reviews and interviews from the festival as they happen.
Iron Maiden Book Of Souls World Tour remaining dates
Jun 10: Paris Download Festival, France
Jun 12: Donington Download Festival, UK
Jun 15: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway
Jun 17: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden
Jun 19: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium
Jun 21: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark
Jun 23: Kaunas Zalgirio Arena, Lithuania
Jun 25: Moscow Olimpiyskiy, Russia
Jun 29: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland
Jul 01: Sopron Volt Festival, Hungary
Jul 03: Wroclaw Stadium, Poland
Jul 05: Prague Eden Arena, Czech Republic
Jul 06: Zilina Airport, Slovakia
Jul 09: Viveiro Resurrection Festival, Spain
Jul 11: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal
Jul 13: Madrid Barclaycard Center, Spain
Jul 16: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain
Jul 22: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy
Jul 24: Rome Rock in Rome Sonisphere, Italy
Jul 26: Trieste Piazza dell’Unita D’Italia, Italy
Jul 27: Split Spaladium Arena, Croatia
Aug 02: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
Aug 04: Wacken Open Air, Germany