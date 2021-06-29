Swallow The Sun release live video clip of Don't Fall Asleep Horror - Part II

Finnish doomy prog sextet Swallow The Sun have released a live video for new single Don’t Fall Asleep (Horror, Pt. II) today which you can watch below.

The song is taken from the band's upcoming live album entitled 20 Years of Gloom, Beauty and Despair – Live in Helsinki, which will be released through Century Media on July 30.

“This is the first single from our upcoming live album," the band say. "Don’t Fall Asleep is an old classic from 2007, which was also released as a single from our Hope album back then. We played a special fan voted setlist that night in Helsinki.

“We were supposed to play anniversary shows in Europe and North America,” adds vocalist Mikko Kotamäki. “We started our European tour in Finland in February 2020 and played 10 gigs. Everything got canceled two weeks after that. Luckily, we filmed and recorded our gig in Helsinki. Now, everyone can see it. At the time, we didn't know the footage or recordings would be used for this purpose.”

20 Years Of Gloom, Beauty And Despair – Live in Helsinki will be available as Ltd. 2CD+DVD Digipak, Gatefold 3LP+DVD and as digital album.

Pre-order 20 Years Of Gloom, Beauty And Despair – Live in Helsinki.