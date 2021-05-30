Swallow The Sun announce new live album

Finnish doomy prog sextet Swallow The Sun have announced they will release a new live album. 20 Years Of Gloom, Beauty And Despair – Live in Helsinki will be released on July 30 through Century Media.

"Finally some good news after a year of cancellations and shitshow," exclaims singer Mikko Kotamäki. "We managed to play only 10 of these special 20th anniversary gigs before the whole world shut down in March 2020 and the rest of the tour got cancelled. Luckily we filmed and recorded one of the gigs, which we now release as our very first live album as we wait to be able to get back on stages again.

“We played the whole Songs From The North II with a string quartet—comprised of very professional musicians, two of whom played on our previous album and appeared with us on the 70000 Tons of Metal cruise in 2018. For the first time, we also asked our fans on social media to vote for their favourite songs from each album. We then played the most-voted songs from every album.“

20 Years Of Gloom, Beauty And Despair – Live in Helsinki will be available as Ltd. 2CD+DVD Digipak, Gatefold 3LP+DVD and as digital album.

The vinyl version will be available in the following colours:

* Black vinyl, unlimited

* Golden vinyl, limited to 200 copies worldwide, only available at Levykauppa Äx

* Dark green vinyl, limited to 200 copies worldwide, available at CMDistro

* Deep blood red vinyl, limited to 200 copies worldwide, only available at EMP

* Mint colored vinyl, limited to 200 copies worldwide, only available Nuclear Blast

* Glow in the dark vinyl, limited to 200 copies worldwide, only available at the official band store

Pre-order 20 Years Of Gloom, Beauty And Despair – Live in Helsinki.