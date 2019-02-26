Swallow The Sun announce European tour

Swallow The Sun have announced a European headline tour which will take place this spring.
The band will hit the road in support of their new album When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light, which launched last month via Century Media Records.
The shows will get under way at Rockapalast in Bochum on April 25 and wrap up at Hamburg’s HeadCrash on May 12.
Swallow The Sun will be joined by Oceans of Slumber and Aeonian Sorrow.
A statement on the follow-up to 2015’s Songs From The North I, II & III read: “Fuelled by personal loss and powered by the will to continue, When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light showcases the group’s ability to maintain its signature sound while expanding upon horizons and diving deeper into the crevasse of doom-death metal.”
Prior to the European tour, Swallow The Sun will join Children Of Bodom across North America. Find a list of their European tour dates below.
Swallow The Sun 2019 European tour
Apr 25: Bochum Rockpalast, Germany
Apr 26: TBA
Apr 27: Milan Club Legend, Italy
Apr 28: Lyon Rock’N’Eat, France
Apr 29: Barcelona Boveda, Spain
Apr 30: Madrid Caracol, Spain
May 01: Porto Hard Club, Portugal
May 02: Lisbon RCA, Portugal
May 03: Bilbao Sala Groove, Spain
May 04: Nantes Le Ferailleur, France
May 06: London Underworld, UK
May 07: Sint Niklaas De Casino, Belgium
May 08: Trier, Mergener Hof, Germany
May 09: Luzern Schüür, Switzerland
May 10: Wien Viper Room, Austria
May 11: Prague Nova Chemelnice, Czech Republic
May 12: Hamburg HeadCrash, Germany
