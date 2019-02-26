Swallow The Sun announce European tour

Swallow The Sun have announced a European headline tour which will take place this spring.

The band will hit the road in support of their new album When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light, which launched last month via Century Media Records.

The shows will get under way at Rockapalast in Bochum on April 25 and wrap up at Hamburg’s HeadCrash on May 12.

Swallow The Sun will be joined by Oceans of Slumber and Aeonian Sorrow.

A statement on the follow-up to 2015’s Songs From The North I, II & III read: “Fuelled by personal loss and powered by the will to continue, When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light showcases the group’s ability to maintain its signature sound while expanding upon horizons and diving deeper into the crevasse of doom-death metal.”

Prior to the European tour, Swallow The Sun will join Children Of Bodom across North America. Find a list of their European tour dates below.

Swallow The Sun 2019 European tour

Apr 25: Bochum Rockpalast, Germany

Apr 26: TBA

Apr 27: Milan Club Legend, Italy

Apr 28: Lyon Rock’N’Eat, France

Apr 29: Barcelona Boveda, Spain

Apr 30: Madrid Caracol, Spain

May 01: Porto Hard Club, Portugal

May 02: Lisbon RCA, Portugal

May 03: Bilbao Sala Groove, Spain

May 04: Nantes Le Ferailleur, France

May 06: London Underworld, UK

May 07: Sint Niklaas De Casino, Belgium

May 08: Trier, Mergener Hof, Germany

May 09: Luzern Schüür, Switzerland

May 10: Wien Viper Room, Austria

May 11: Prague Nova Chemelnice, Czech Republic

May 12: Hamburg HeadCrash, Germany