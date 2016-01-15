Supersonic Blues Machine issue Remedy lyric video

Supersonic Blues Machine have released a lyric video for their track The Remedy featuring Warren Haynes.

It’s lifted from the supergroup’s debut album West Of Flushing, South Of Frisco – out February 26 via Mascot Label Group.

The band were formed by Fabrizio Grossi, Lance Lopez and Kenny Aronoff and along with Haynes’ contribution, the record also features Billy Gibbons, Walter Trout, Robben Ford, Eric Gales and Chris Duarte.

Grossi says: “More than a band, I like to see this entity as a party – a party with hosts and a bunch of friends coming over.

“Without the blues there is no soul and without the soul there is no feeling and groove and tension. It’s our own respectful tribute to what blues means to us.”

Supersonic Blues Machine issued an album teaser last month. The album is available for pre-order.

Supersonic Blues Machine West Of Flushing, South Of Frisco tracklist