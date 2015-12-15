Supersonic Blues Machine tease debut album

Supersonic Blues Machine have issued a teaser video showcasing their upcoming debut album.

The band were formed by Fabrizio Grossi, Lance Lopez and Kenny Aronoff, with their record West Of Flushing, South Of Frisco set for launch on February 26 via Mascot Label Group.

It features Billy Gibbons, Walter Trout, Warren Haynes, Robben Ford, Eric Gales and Chris Duarte. They released the track I Ain’t Falling Again earlier this year.

Grossi says: “More than a band, I like to see this entity as a party – a party with hosts and a bunch of friends coming over.

“Without the blues there is no soul and without the soul there is no feeling and groove and tension. It’s our own respectful tribute to what blues means to us.”

West Of Flushing, South Of Frisco is available for pre-order.

West Of Flushing, South Of Frisco tracklist