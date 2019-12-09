Stone Sour launch live video for Whiplash Pants

Stone Sour have released a video for their Hydrograd track Whiplash Pants.

The song has been selected from the band’s upcoming album Hello, You Bastards: Live In Reno which is set to arrive this coming Friday (December 13) through Cooking Vinyl.

It'll be released on CD, limited edition heavyweight vinyl and on digital and streaming platforms.

Guitarist Josh Rand said: “This is the Reno show in its entirety, just how it went down on October 5, 2018. We’re extremely proud of the fact that it’s 100% live with absolutely no overdubs! It’s not perfect but neither are we.

“As a collector myself, I wanted this limited edition release to be very special. The vinyl is pressed on 180g, giving you the best audio quality possible, and is limited to 2500 copies worldwide. I hope you enjoy this as much as we did playing it.”

Last week, Rand admitted the band had no idea the Reno show was being recorded – telling the Metal Sucks podcast: “The initial plan was for us to record on the Russian tour.

“The equipment came in a couple of days early and our tour manager/front of house guy ended up hooking it up just to test run it at the Reno show. He didn't tell any of us and he recorded the show.

“The next day he says, 'Hey, guys. I recorded last night's show. Check it out.' We listened to it and we were all pretty stoked with the performance.”

Find further album details below.

Stone Sour: Hello, You Bastards: Live in Reno

Stone Sour: Hello, You Bastards: Live in Reno

1. YSIF

2. Taipei Person / Allah Tea

3. Do Me A Favor

4. Knievel Has Landed

5. Whiplash Pants

6. Absolute Zero

7. Bother

8. Tired

9. Rose Red Violent Blue

10. 30/30-150

11. Get Inside

12. Reborn

13. Song #3

14. Through Glass

15. Made of Scars

16. Fabuless