Stone Sour didn’t know they were being recorded for live album

Stone Sour will release their first-ever live album on December 13 through Cooking Vinyl.

It’s titled Hello, You Bastards: Live in Reno and was captured on October 5, 2018, as the band toured in support of their latest studio record Hydrograd.

And in an interview on the Metal Sucks podcast, guitarist Josh Rand has revealed the band had absolutely no idea they were being recorded on the night.

He explains: “The initial plan was for us to record on the Russian tour. The equipment came in a couple of days early and our tour manager/front of house guy ended up hooking it up just to test run it at the Reno show. He didn't tell any of us and he recorded the show.

“The next day he says, 'Hey, guys. I recorded last night's show. Check it out.' We listened to it and we were all pretty stoked with the performance.”

Rand says because they weren’t aware they were being recorded, they didn’t feel any pressure on the night, and adds: “The way it sounded is exactly like what you hear. We just decided we should put this out and not do anything to it – leave it exactly like it is, 100% raw and live with no overdubs or anything.

“We just try to figure out things to do for our fans on the downtime while Corey Taylor is with Slipknot. In the past we did the cover records – this time we decided to do the live record.”

Reflecting on the tour, Rand says he’s glad the Reno show was captured as they faced “technical difficulties” at the performances in Russia which would have prevented them getting anything down.

Stone Sour previously released live audio of their House Of Gold & Bones: Part 1 track Absolute Zero from the album, which can be pre-ordered below.

Stone Sour: Hello, You Bastards: Live in Reno

1. YSIF

2. Taipei Person / Allah Tea

3. Do Me A Favor

4. Knievel Has Landed

5. Whiplash Pants

6. Absolute Zero

7. Bother

8. Tired

9. Rose Red Violent Blue

10. 30/30-150

11. Get Inside

12. Reborn

13. Song #3

14. Through Glass

15. Made of Scars

16. Fabuless