Stick To Your Guns stream Better Ash Than Dust

Stick To Your Guns have streamed their new EP Better Ash Than Dust in full ahead of its official release.
The US outfit’s first material since fifth album Disobedient in February 2015 is out on September 23 (Friday). But their label Pure Noise Records have made it available to listen to now.
The band previously issued the track Universal Language, which frontman Jesse Barnett dedicated to victims of violence across the world.
He said: “There is a problem in our country with how people in black and other communities of colour are treated by law enforcement.
“As a white kid it is impossible for me to relate to this. Sure, I can spend all day imagining what it may be like, but the bottom line is I have not been met with even an ounce of the violence or hate that these communities have become accustomed to.
“I am a privileged individual and I won’t be guilty of it anymore. I will recognise my privilege and I will use it to stand against these obvious injustices that take place everyday.”
Better Ash Than Dust can be pre-ordered via iTunes. Stick To Your Guns are currently touring across North America.
- Metallica’s Global Citizen set to be streamed live
- Mushroomhead to begin work on album no.8
- AC/DC’s Cliff Williams says goodbye
- Suicidal Tendencies are 'nothing' in England, says Mike Muir
Stick To Your Guns Better Ash Than Dust tracklist
- Better Ash Than Dust
- Universal Language
- No Tolerance
- The NeverEnding Story
- The Suspend
Stick To Your Guns tour dates 2016
Sep 21: New York Gramercy Theater, NY
Sep 22: Philadelphia Voltage Lounge, PA
Sep 23: Richmond Canal Club , VA
Sep 24: Jacksonville 1904 Music Hall , FL
Sep 25: St Petersburg Local 662 , FL
Sep 27: Houston Walter’s, TX
Sep 28: San Antonio Alamo City Music Hall, TX
Sep 30: Mesa Nile Theater, AZ
Oct 01: San Diego Soma, CA
Oct 02: Anaheim Chain Reaction, CA
Oct 15: Paris Cabaret Sauvage, France
Oct 17: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Oct 18: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
Oct 19: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany
Oct 20: Hamburg Makthalle, Germany
Oct 22: Stockholm Fryshuset, Sweden
Oct 23: Oslo Arena, Norway
Oct 24: Gothenburg Tradgar, Sweden
Oct 25: Copenhagen Pumpelhuset, Denmark
Oct 27: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany
Oct 28: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany
Oct 29: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany
Oct 30: Berlin Kesselhaus, Germany
Oct 31: Prague Roxy, Czech Republic
Nov 01: Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary
Nov 02: Munich Theatrefabrik, Germany
Nov 04: Vienna Arena, Austria
Nov 05: Roncade New Age, Italy
Nov 06: Rome Planet Club, Italy
Nov 07: Zurich Komplex, Switzerland
Nov 08: Lyon CCO, France
Nov 09: Hollerich Atelier, Luxembourg
Nov 11: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK
Nov 12: Manchester Academy, UK
Nov 13: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK
Nov 15: Nottingham Rock City, UK
Nov 17: Bristol O2 Academy, UK
Nov 18: London Brixton O2 Academy, UK
Stick To Your Guns: Punk's Not Dead