Stick To Your Guns stream Better Ash Than Dust

Stick To Your Guns have streamed their new EP Better Ash Than Dust in full ahead of its official release.

The US outfit’s first material since fifth album Disobedient in February 2015 is out on September 23 (Friday). But their label Pure Noise Records have made it available to listen to now.

The band previously issued the track Universal Language, which frontman Jesse Barnett dedicated to victims of violence across the world.

He said: “There is a problem in our country with how people in black and other communities of colour are treated by law enforcement.

“As a white kid it is impossible for me to relate to this. Sure, I can spend all day imagining what it may be like, but the bottom line is I have not been met with even an ounce of the violence or hate that these communities have become accustomed to.

“I am a privileged individual and I won’t be guilty of it anymore. I will recognise my privilege and I will use it to stand against these obvious injustices that take place everyday.”

Better Ash Than Dust can be pre-ordered via iTunes. Stick To Your Guns are currently touring across North America.

Stick To Your Guns Better Ash Than Dust tracklist

Better Ash Than Dust Universal Language No Tolerance The NeverEnding Story The Suspend

The Better Ash Than Dust cover

Sep 21: New York Gramercy Theater, NY

Sep 22: Philadelphia Voltage Lounge, PA

Sep 23: Richmond Canal Club , VA

Sep 24: Jacksonville 1904 Music Hall , FL

Sep 25: St Petersburg Local 662 , FL

Sep 27: Houston Walter’s, TX

Sep 28: San Antonio Alamo City Music Hall, TX

Sep 30: Mesa Nile Theater, AZ

Oct 01: San Diego Soma, CA

Oct 02: Anaheim Chain Reaction, CA

Oct 15: Paris Cabaret Sauvage, France

Oct 17: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Oct 18: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Oct 19: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Oct 20: Hamburg Makthalle, Germany

Oct 22: Stockholm Fryshuset, Sweden

Oct 23: Oslo Arena, Norway

Oct 24: Gothenburg Tradgar, Sweden

Oct 25: Copenhagen Pumpelhuset, Denmark

Oct 27: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Oct 28: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Oct 29: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany

Oct 30: Berlin Kesselhaus, Germany

Oct 31: Prague Roxy, Czech Republic

Nov 01: Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary

Nov 02: Munich Theatrefabrik, Germany

Nov 04: Vienna Arena, Austria

Nov 05: Roncade New Age, Italy

Nov 06: Rome Planet Club, Italy

Nov 07: Zurich Komplex, Switzerland

Nov 08: Lyon CCO, France

Nov 09: Hollerich Atelier, Luxembourg

Nov 11: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Nov 12: Manchester Academy, UK

Nov 13: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Nov 15: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Nov 17: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Nov 18: London Brixton O2 Academy, UK

