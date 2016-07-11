Stick To Your Guns dedicate track to victims of violence

Stick To Your Guns have released a stream of their track Universal Language.
Frontman Jesse Barnett reports that they planned to issue the track at a later date, but decide to push it out now in light of the spate of shootings across the US and the recent bombings in Baghdad which left 292 people dead.
He tells Better Ash Than Dust: “There is a problem in our country with how people in black and other communities of colour are treated by law enforcement.
“As a white kid it is impossible for me to relate to this. Sure, I can spend all day imagining what it may be like, but the bottom line is I have not been met with even an ounce of the violence or hate that these communities have become accustomed to.
“I am a privileged individual and I won’t be guilty of it anymore. I will recognise my privilege and I will use it to stand against these obvious injustices that take place everyday.”
- The Cult's Ian Astbury apologises for 'all lives matter' comment
- Young people pay for music more than their parents
- Mike Portnoy invites Dream Theater to 50th birthday bash
- TeamRock News In Brief July 11, 2016
He continues: “This song is for Alton Sterling. This song is for Philando Castile. This song is for the individuals who were killed in Dallas. This song is for the people who lost their lives in Baghdad on July 3. This song is for the people of Oaxaca, Mexico.
“This song is for the world who only communicates with violence and to those who only open their mouth when things get bloody. There is a better way and I am confident we will get there some day.”
The band have also announced that they’ve left Sumerian Records to join up with Pure Noise for the release of an upcoming EP – the follow-up to 2015’s Disobedient.
They’ll head out on a European tour in August.
Stick To Your Guns 2016 European tour
Aug 12: Villmar Tells Bells Festival, Germany
Aug 13: Jaromer Brutal Assault, Czech Republic
Aug 14: Gottingen Luxiere, Germany
Aug 15: Erfurt From Hell, Germany
Aug 16: Karlsruhe Alte Hackerei, Germany
Aug 17: Karlsruhe Alte Hackerei, Germany
Aug 18: Sinbronn Summer Breeze, Germany
Aug 19: Kiewit Hasselt Pukkelpop, Belgium
Aug 20: Dessau Destruction Derby, Germany
Aug 21: Bielsko Biala Rude Boy Vlub, Poland
Aug 23: Bratislava Randal Club, Slovakia
Aug 24: Salzburg Rockhouse Bar, Austria
Aug 25: Athens AN Club, Greece
Aug 26: Sulingen Reload Festival, Germany
Aug 27: Kranichen Open Air, Switzerland
Oct 15: Paris Cabaret Sauvage, France
Oct 17: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Oct 18: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
Oct 19: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany
Oct 20: Hamburg Makthalle, Germany
Oct 22: Stockholm Fryshuset, Sweden
Oct 23: Oslo Arena, Norway
Oct 24: Gothenburg Tradgar, Sweden
Oct 25: Copenhagen Pumpelhuset, Denmark
Oct 27: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany
Oct 28: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany
Oct 29: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany
Oct 30: Berlin Kesselhaus, Germany
Oct 31: Prague Roxy, Czech Republic
Nov 01: Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary
Nov 02: Munich Theatrefabrik, Germany
Nov 04: Vienna Arena, Austria
Nov 05: Roncade New Age, Italy
Nov 06: Rome Planet Club, Italy
Nov 07: Zurich Komplex, Switzerland
Nov 08: Lyon CCO, France
Nov 09: Hollerich Atelier, Luxembourg
Nov 11: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK
Nov 12: Manchester Academy, UK
Nov 13: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK
Nov 15: Nottingham Rock City, UK
Nov 17: Bristol O2 Academy, UK
Nov 18: London Brixton O2 Academy, UK