Stick To Your Guns dedicate track to victims of violence

Stick To Your Guns have released a stream of their track Universal Language.

Frontman Jesse Barnett reports that they planned to issue the track at a later date, but decide to push it out now in light of the spate of shootings across the US and the recent bombings in Baghdad which left 292 people dead.

He tells Better Ash Than Dust: “There is a problem in our country with how people in black and other communities of colour are treated by law enforcement.

“As a white kid it is impossible for me to relate to this. Sure, I can spend all day imagining what it may be like, but the bottom line is I have not been met with even an ounce of the violence or hate that these communities have become accustomed to.

“I am a privileged individual and I won’t be guilty of it anymore. I will recognise my privilege and I will use it to stand against these obvious injustices that take place everyday.”

He continues: “This song is for Alton Sterling. This song is for Philando Castile. This song is for the individuals who were killed in Dallas. This song is for the people who lost their lives in Baghdad on July 3. This song is for the people of Oaxaca, Mexico.

“This song is for the world who only communicates with violence and to those who only open their mouth when things get bloody. There is a better way and I am confident we will get there some day.”

The band have also announced that they’ve left Sumerian Records to join up with Pure Noise for the release of an upcoming EP – the follow-up to 2015’s Disobedient.

They’ll head out on a European tour in August.

Stick To Your Guns 2016 European tour

Aug 12: Villmar Tells Bells Festival, Germany

Aug 13: Jaromer Brutal Assault, Czech Republic

Aug 14: Gottingen Luxiere, Germany

Aug 15: Erfurt From Hell, Germany

Aug 16: Karlsruhe Alte Hackerei, Germany

Aug 18: Sinbronn Summer Breeze, Germany

Aug 19: Kiewit Hasselt Pukkelpop, Belgium

Aug 20: Dessau Destruction Derby, Germany

Aug 21: Bielsko Biala Rude Boy Vlub, Poland

Aug 23: Bratislava Randal Club, Slovakia

Aug 24: Salzburg Rockhouse Bar, Austria

Aug 25: Athens AN Club, Greece

Aug 26: Sulingen Reload Festival, Germany

Aug 27: Kranichen Open Air, Switzerland

Oct 15: Paris Cabaret Sauvage, France

Oct 17: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Oct 18: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Oct 19: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Oct 20: Hamburg Makthalle, Germany

Oct 22: Stockholm Fryshuset, Sweden

Oct 23: Oslo Arena, Norway

Oct 24: Gothenburg Tradgar, Sweden

Oct 25: Copenhagen Pumpelhuset, Denmark

Oct 27: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Oct 28: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Oct 29: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany

Oct 30: Berlin Kesselhaus, Germany

Oct 31: Prague Roxy, Czech Republic

Nov 01: Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary

Nov 02: Munich Theatrefabrik, Germany

Nov 04: Vienna Arena, Austria

Nov 05: Roncade New Age, Italy

Nov 06: Rome Planet Club, Italy

Nov 07: Zurich Komplex, Switzerland

Nov 08: Lyon CCO, France

Nov 09: Hollerich Atelier, Luxembourg

Nov 11: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Nov 12: Manchester Academy, UK

Nov 13: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Nov 15: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Nov 17: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Nov 18: London Brixton O2 Academy, UK