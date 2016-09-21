Mushroomhead to begin work on album no.8

Mushroom will return to the studio this autumn, it’s been announced.

They’ll begin work on the follow-up to 2014’s The Righteous & The Butterfly in the coming weeks – and they’ll also head out on an extensive US tour, kicking off on September 30 in Lynchburg.

They’ll be joined on the road by Unsaid Fate, Sunflower Dead, Raven Black, andDeath Division.

Mushroomhead will then head over to Europe for a run of 10 shows in early 2017.

They’ll be without singer Waylon Reavis who split acrimoniously with the band last year due to “irreconcilable differences.”

Sep 30: Lynchburg Phase 2 Dining & Entertainment, VA

Oct 01: Dayton Oddbody’s, OH

Oct 02: Sauget Pops, IL

Oct 03: Springfield Regency, MO

Oct 04: Texarkana Shooters, AR

Oct 05: Lawton The Colosseum, OK

Oct 06: Odessa Club Patron, TX

Oct 07: Lubbock Jake’s Backroom, TX

Oct 08: Tyler Click’s, TX

Oct 10: Gallup Juggernaut Music, NM

Oct 11: Mesa Club Red, AZ

Oct 12: San Diego Brick By Brick, CA

Oct 13: Hollywood Whisky A Go Go, CA

Oct 14: Anaheim Grove, CA

Oct 15: Las Vegas LVCS, NV

Oct 16: San Francisco DNA Lounge, CA

Oct 18: Seattle Studio Seven, WA

Oct 19: Lewiston Boomtown American Saloon, ID

Oct 20: Jerome Diamonds Event Center, ID

Oct 21: Salt Lake City The Royal, UT

Oct 22: Billings Pub Station, MT

Oct 23: Bismarck Rock Point Mountain, ND

Oct 24: Minot The Original, ND

Oct 25: Newport Opinion Brewery, MN

Oct 26: Valparaiso Big Shots, IN

Oct 27: Milwaukee The Rave, WI

Oct 28: Grand Rapids The Intersection, MI

Oct 29: Cleveland Agora, OH

Oct 30: Detroit St Andrews Hall, MI

Jan 11: Leiden Gebr De Nobel, Netherlands

Jan 12: Hamburg Logo, Germany

Jan 13: Berlin Bi Nuu, Germany

Jan 15: Vienna Szene Wien, Austria

Jan 16: Zurich Werk 21, Switzerland

Jan 17: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany

Jan 18: Borgo Priolo Dagda Club, Italy

Jan 20: Colgne Underground, Germany

Jan 21: Essen Turock, Germany

Jan 22: Utrecht De Helling, Netherlands

Mushroomhead tease DVD release