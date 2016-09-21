Metallica’s Global Citizen set to be streamed live

Metallica’s set at this weekend’s free Global Citizen festival at New York’s Central Park will be streamed live, it’s been announced.

The festival was set up in 2012, with free tickets allocated to people dedicated to fighting world poverty through their actions, such as signing petitions.

The thrash giants will be joined at the annual event by a wide range of artists, including Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, Demi Lovato and Major Lazer on September 24 (Saturday).

Organisers say: “While we wish everyone could come to the 2016 Global Citizen Festival, we want everyone to see the incredible impact Global Citizens have made to enact policy change from leaders around the world.

“So this year, we’re bringing you a livestream of the show along with a behind-the-scenes commentary and backstage access with our live blog.”

The stream will be broadcast in the US via MSNBS, the festival’s Facebook page and on YouTube from 3pm EST.

Metallica are gearing up to launch their 10th album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct on November 18. They previously released the track Hardwired and announced a run of Latin American dates which kick off in Puerto Rico on October 26. A deluxe edition of the album was recently announced featuring bonus tracks including 2014’s Lords Of Summer.

Metallica’s show at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis last month was broadcast globally.

The Hardwired... To Self-Destruct cover

Metallica: Hardwired… To Self-Destruct deluxe edition tracklist

Disc 1

Hardwired Atlas, Rise! Now That We’re Dead Moth Into Flame Dream No More Halo On Fire

Disc 2

Confusion ManUNkind Here Comes Revenge Am I Savage? Murder One Spit Out The Bone

Disc 3

Lords Of Summer Ronnie Rising Medley When A Blind Man Cries Remember Tomorrow Helpless (Live at Rasputin Music) Hit the Lights (Live at Rasputin Music) The Four Horsemen (Live at Rasputin Music) Ride The Lightning (Live at Rasputin Music) Fade To Black (Live at Rasputin Music) Jump In The Fire (Live at Rasputin Music) For Whom The Bell Tolls (Live at Rasputin Music) Creeping Death (Live at Rasputin Music) Metal Militia (Live at Rasputin Music) Hardwired (Live in Minneapolis)

Oct 26: San Juan Coliseo De Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico

Oct 29: Quito Parque Bicentenario, Ecuador

Nov 01: Bogota Hipodromo De Los Andes, Columbia

Nov 03: Guatemala City Estadio Cementos Progreso, Guatemala

Nov 05: San Jose Estadio Nacional, Costa Rica

