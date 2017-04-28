Mick Ronson: the legend behind David Bowie - in the new issue of Classic Rock

Cover Feature

Mick Ronson

In 1970 he changed the career of David Bowie, and went on to work with a number of major stars. Classic Rock profiles rock’n’roll’s most quietly spoken guitar hero.

Features

Chuck Berry

There will never be another like the man who was an artist, a showman, a businessman and the creator of rock’n’roll.

Mick Box

From an East End upbringing, the founder of Uriah Heep went on quite a journey – and he says it isn’t over yet.

Pete Way

In this exclusive extract from his forthcoming autobiography, the former UFO bassist looks back over the decade of decadence he spent with rock’s other great wildman, Ozzy.

Hawkwind

Dave Brock, Hawkwind’s last original member, is 76, an atheist, would like to go into space and for the band to continue after he dies. This is how he views the world.

King’s X

Adored by, it seems, everyone, they should have been the next very big thing. Instead they remain the greatest ever cult band.

Joshua James

Meet the man who has just made a deeply personal record of devastating songs but who may soon turn to making soap.

Steely Dan

They’re fawned over and derided in equal measure for their slick, precision-crafted albums. Read the story of arguably their best: Pretzel Logic.

Is The Guitar Hero An Endangered Species?

Or is it just a radically changed one? If so, who are today’s – and tomorrow’s – six-string wizards and where are they?

What’s on your free CD?

Total blam blam!

A brilliant batch of Bowie-inspired bangers, including Jailbirds, Kola Koca Death Squad, V Sparks, The Killer Hearts, Bleach Party and more…

Regulars

The Dirt

Backbiting and sideswipes when Yes are inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, along with Journey, Pearl Jam and ELO… Further Aerosmith and Sabbath recordings possible, and Lemmy and Parfitt albums near completion… Welcome back Cory Branan, Goldray and Tygers Of Pan Tang… Say hello to Low-Cut Connie and Tequila Mockingbyrd, say goodbye to Sib Hashian, James Cotton, Paul O’Neill…

Raw Power

We take a look at Laney’s Tony Iommi signature amp/cab/fuzz box combo. It’s an awesome bit o’ kit.

The Stories Behind The Songs: The Sweet

Fox On The Run gave The Sweet a huge hit. And it’s getting a second lease of life thanks to the Guardians Of The Galaxy.

Q&A: Sammy Hagar

The Red Rocker talks early self-belief, Montrose, Van Halen, Chickenfoot, solo success and being a bit of a slut.

Six Things You Need To Know About: Jim Jones & The Righteous Mind

After Thee Hypnotics and his Revue, JJ returns to rocking.

Reviews

New albums from Hawkwind, Danzig, John Mellencamp, Linkin Park, Jim Jones & The Righteous Mind, Warrant, Mark Lanegan Band… Reissues from Bad Company, Manic Street Preachers, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Glenn Hughes, The Creation, Humble Pie… DVDs, films and books on Rammstein, The Clash, Iggy & The Stooges, Rolling Stones, Johnny Rotten… Live reviews of Thunder, Blackberry Smoke, Biters, Ghost, Black Star Riders, Stiff Little Fingers, L.A. Guns…

Buyer’s Guide: Steve Miller

Some people call him the space cowboy, some call him the gangster of love. Whatever, he’s written some top tunes.

Live Previews

Must-see gigs from Phil Rudd, Blondie, Marah, Devon Allman and Blackfield. Plus full gig listings – find out who’s playing where and when.

Heavy Load: Greg Dulli

The Afghan Whigs man on “supernatural” events, Dave Grohl, hard work, Prince’s death and being John Lennon.

