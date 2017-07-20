Trending

Steve Howe’s Anthology 2 set for August release

By News  

Steve Howe compilation titled Anthology 2: Groups & Collaborations featuring material from Yes, Asia, GTR and more to launch next month

Steve Howe
Steve Howe

Rhino Records are to release a second Steve Howe compilation album next month.

Titled Anthology 2: Groups & Collaborations, it will arrive on August 11 on 3CD designed by Roger Dean and digitally. It will showcase material from throughout the guitarist’s career, including tracks by Yes, Asia and GTR.

A statement about the 56-track collection reads: “Starting with his work in the mid-60s, the collection opens with songs Howe recorded during brief tenures with bands like The Syndicats, The In Crowd, Tomorrow and Bodast.

Anthology 2 is packed with many of Howe’s memorable contributions to Yes and Asia. Hits like Yes’s Roundabout and Asia’s Heat Of The Moment are featured along with rarities like Montreux’s Theme – a song Yes recorded during sessions for 1977’s Going For The One and Masquerade, a previously unreleased tune by Asia.

“The collection also touches on Howe’s stint in GTR, the supergroup he founded in 1986 with former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett. Also included is Brother Of Mine, a song he recorded in 1989 with former Yes members Jon Anderson, Bill Bruford and Rick Wakeman. The Steve Howe Trio, a jazz band he started with his son Dylan on drums, is represented by Kenny’s Sound and Sweet Thunder.”

The third disc is dedicated to Howe’s musical collaborations with artists including Fish, Oliver Wakeman and Paul Sutin. Also featured are 12 previously unreleased tracks.

Find the Anthology 2 cover art below, along with the full tracklist.

Steve Howe Anthology 2: Groups & Collaborations tracklist

CD1

  1. Maybellene – The Syndicats
  2. On The Horizon – The Syndicats
  3. Finger Poppin’ – The In Crowd
  4. Blow Up – The In Crowd
  5. You’re On Your Own – The In Crowd
  6. My White Bicycle – Tomorrow
  7. Claramount Lake – Tomorrow
  8. Revolution – Tomorrow
  9. Why – Tomorrow
  10. The Spanish Song – Canto
  11. Beyond Winter – Bodast
  12. Nothing To Cry For – Bodast
  13. Roundabout – Yes
  14. Montreux’s Theme – Yes
  15. Tempus Fugit – Yes
  16. Heat Of The Moment – Asia
  17. One Step Closer – Asia
  18. Lying To Yourself – Asia
  19. Masquerade – Asia (Previously unreleased)
  20. When The Heart Rules The Mind – GTR
  21. Toe The Line – GTR

CD2

  1. Brother Of Mine – Anderson Bruford Wakeman Howe
  2. Dangerous – Yes (Backing Track)
  3. Without Hope You Cannot Start The Day – Yes (Backing Track)
  4. Bring Me To The Power – Yes
  5. From The Balcony – Yes
  6. Nine Voices (Longwalker) – Yes
  7. We Agree – Yes
  8. Kenny’s Sound – Steve Howe Trio
  9. Sweet Thunder – Steve Howe Trio
  10. Wish I’d Known All Along – Asia
  11. Over And Over – Asia
  12. Through My Veins – Asia
  13. Light The Way – Asia
  14. Hour Of Need (Long Version) – Yes
  15. Reno (Silver And Gold) – Asia
  16. Believe Again – Yes

CD3

  1. Traveller – Billy Currie
  2. Time And A Word – Fish
  3. Sweet Eternity – Paul Sutin and Steve Howe
  4. Voyager – Paul Sutin and Steve Howe
  5. Lily’s In The Field – Paul Sutin and Steve Howe
  6. Turn Of The Century – Steve Howe and Annie Haslam
  7. Forgotten King – Oliver Wakeman and Steve Howe
  8. Most Of A Man – Dean Dyson and Steve Howe (Previously unreleased)
  9. Cross That Bridge – Keith West and Steve Howe (Previously unreleased)
  10. Heaven – Keith West and Steve Howe (Previously unreleased)
  11. Strange Girl – Keith West and Steve Howe (Previously unreleased)
  12. Luxury Of Love – Keith West and Steve Howe (Previously unreleased)
  13. Curved Ball – Keith West and Steve Howe (Previously unreleased)
  14. Running In The Human Race – Max Bacon and Steve Howe (Previously unreleased)
  15. Hot Touch – Max Bacon and Steve Howe (Previously unreleased)
  16. Runaway – Max Bacon and Steve Howe (Previously unreleased)
  17. Forever – Max Bacon and Steve Howe (Previously unreleased)
  18. Tell The Story – Max Bacon and Steve Howe (Previously unreleased)
  19. Slim Pickins’ – Ray Fenwick and Steve Howe (Previously unreleased)

