Steve Howe’s Anthology 2 set for August release

Rhino Records are to release a second Steve Howe compilation album next month.

Titled Anthology 2: Groups & Collaborations, it will arrive on August 11 on 3CD designed by Roger Dean and digitally. It will showcase material from throughout the guitarist’s career, including tracks by Yes, Asia and GTR.

A statement about the 56-track collection reads: “Starting with his work in the mid-60s, the collection opens with songs Howe recorded during brief tenures with bands like The Syndicats, The In Crowd, Tomorrow and Bodast.

“Anthology 2 is packed with many of Howe’s memorable contributions to Yes and Asia. Hits like Yes’s Roundabout and Asia’s Heat Of The Moment are featured along with rarities like Montreux’s Theme – a song Yes recorded during sessions for 1977’s Going For The One and Masquerade, a previously unreleased tune by Asia.

“The collection also touches on Howe’s stint in GTR, the supergroup he founded in 1986 with former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett. Also included is Brother Of Mine, a song he recorded in 1989 with former Yes members Jon Anderson, Bill Bruford and Rick Wakeman. The Steve Howe Trio, a jazz band he started with his son Dylan on drums, is represented by Kenny’s Sound and Sweet Thunder.”

The third disc is dedicated to Howe’s musical collaborations with artists including Fish, Oliver Wakeman and Paul Sutin. Also featured are 12 previously unreleased tracks.

Find the Anthology 2 cover art below, along with the full tracklist.

Steve Howe Anthology 2: Groups & Collaborations tracklist

CD1

Maybellene – The Syndicats On The Horizon – The Syndicats Finger Poppin’ – The In Crowd Blow Up – The In Crowd You’re On Your Own – The In Crowd My White Bicycle – Tomorrow Claramount Lake – Tomorrow Revolution – Tomorrow Why – Tomorrow The Spanish Song – Canto Beyond Winter – Bodast Nothing To Cry For – Bodast Roundabout – Yes Montreux’s Theme – Yes Tempus Fugit – Yes Heat Of The Moment – Asia One Step Closer – Asia Lying To Yourself – Asia Masquerade – Asia (Previously unreleased) When The Heart Rules The Mind – GTR Toe The Line – GTR

CD2

Brother Of Mine – Anderson Bruford Wakeman Howe Dangerous – Yes (Backing Track) Without Hope You Cannot Start The Day – Yes (Backing Track) Bring Me To The Power – Yes From The Balcony – Yes Nine Voices (Longwalker) – Yes We Agree – Yes Kenny’s Sound – Steve Howe Trio Sweet Thunder – Steve Howe Trio Wish I’d Known All Along – Asia Over And Over – Asia Through My Veins – Asia Light The Way – Asia Hour Of Need (Long Version) – Yes Reno (Silver And Gold) – Asia Believe Again – Yes

CD3

Traveller – Billy Currie Time And A Word – Fish Sweet Eternity – Paul Sutin and Steve Howe Voyager – Paul Sutin and Steve Howe Lily’s In The Field – Paul Sutin and Steve Howe Turn Of The Century – Steve Howe and Annie Haslam Forgotten King – Oliver Wakeman and Steve Howe Most Of A Man – Dean Dyson and Steve Howe (Previously unreleased) Cross That Bridge – Keith West and Steve Howe (Previously unreleased) Heaven – Keith West and Steve Howe (Previously unreleased) Strange Girl – Keith West and Steve Howe (Previously unreleased) Luxury Of Love – Keith West and Steve Howe (Previously unreleased) Curved Ball – Keith West and Steve Howe (Previously unreleased) Running In The Human Race – Max Bacon and Steve Howe (Previously unreleased) Hot Touch – Max Bacon and Steve Howe (Previously unreleased) Runaway – Max Bacon and Steve Howe (Previously unreleased) Forever – Max Bacon and Steve Howe (Previously unreleased) Tell The Story – Max Bacon and Steve Howe (Previously unreleased) Slim Pickins’ – Ray Fenwick and Steve Howe (Previously unreleased)

